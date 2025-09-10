Three dead, including two children, in Channel crossing attempt

THREE people, including two children, died while attempting to cross the English Channel overnight off the coast of Calais, French authorities said.
French media reported that the children were on a boat carrying 38 people. The Prefect of Pas-de-Calais, Laurent Touvet, said another three people were missing from a separate boat trying to cross at Neufchâtel-Hardelot, BBC reported.
Mr Touvet indicated that those who died may have been crushed to the bottom of the boat. He blamed smuggling gangs for the deaths and said action would be taken against them.
France’s assistance and rescue tug, Abeille Normandie, rescued passengers from the vessel at around 05:00 local time (04:00 BST) on Wednesday, off the coast of Sangatte near Calais.
A third boat carrying 115 people was rescued by the French navy’s patrol boat. Mr Touvet said no injuries were reported, but described it as “probably the highest number we’ve ever seen”.
More than 20 people have died in the Channel this year. On Tuesday, a woman died while attempting the crossing off the coast of Dover.
Over 30,000 people have reached the UK in small boats so far in 2025. Last year, 50 people died making the attempt, according to French coastguard records.