  Thursday, June 10, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896
CRICKET

England skipper Knight says India are hard to beat

England’s women’s cricket team captain Heather Knight (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

ENGLAND’S women’s team captain Heather Knight has said India will be “very strong” and “hard to beat” in their upcoming engagements at home as she gave her thumbs-up to the multi-format points-based series.

Under the multi-format system for India’s tour, which features three ODIs and three T20Is after a one-off Test, teams will be awarded four points for a win in the Test with two points for a draw and one for no result. A win in the white-ball matches will be worth two points.

“We always want to put on a show, because we haven’t had fans in there for so long. India are a very strong side and naturally, there will be a contest there and they’re going to be hard to beat, so I guess that will hopefully be fun to watch,” Knight was quoted as saying in Cribuzz.com.

The one-off Test against India, scheduled to be held from June 16-19, starts an important summer for Knight’s team that has an Ashes series followed by a World Cup title defence in New Zealand.

“It is no secret that this Test is a huge part of our preparation going into the Ashes Test match away from home,” she said.

With women rarely playing Test cricket, it is akin to stepping into the unknown for both the teams, especially India who last featured in the traditional format in 2014.

“This is the first game of the multi-format point system that we are going to be playing for this India series. We’re going to be doing as much as we can to win,” Knight said.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye



