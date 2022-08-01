Website Logo
  • Monday, August 01, 2022
England players gatecrash coach’s conference after Euros win.watch video

“We haven’t sung this at all, this is something from English culture,” Dutchwoman Wiegman told reporters after the interruption.

Players of England celebrates with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Trophy as they pose for a group photograph in front of the media after the final whistle of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

England coach Sarina Wiegman’s news conference after their Women’s European Championship win on Sunday was interrupted by her celebrating players, who danced into the room belting out a rendition of the “Three Lionesses” anthem.

Wiegman had just finished answering a question about tactics and where the game was won and lost when the players made their surprise entrance, with goalkeeper Mary Earps leaping onto the table and being joined by defender Lucy Bronze.

"I think we won the Cup. I don't think this is the home of the Cup, that's in Switzerland somewhere with UEFA but we won it and we're really happy."

“I think we won the Cup. I don’t think this is the home of the Cup, that’s in Switzerland somewhere with UEFA but we won it and we’re really happy.”

The “Three Lions” song by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and band The Lightning Seeds was originally written for the men’s Euro ’96 tournament which England hosted, and has since been rewritten for the women’s team.

Baddiel retweeted a clip of the England players’ celebrations, writing: “This makes me very proud. Thanks again Lionesses.”

