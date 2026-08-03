Amber and yellow heat alerts in force as England faces hot weather

HEAT health alerts are in force across much of England, with temperatures expected to reach 34C in some areas.

Amber alerts, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), cover London, the South East, the East of England and the East Midlands until 0900 BST on Wednesday 5 August.

The alerts warn of significant impacts on health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including a rise in deaths, particularly among vulnerable people, reported BBC.

Yellow heat health alerts have also been issued for the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands and the South West for the same period. The North East is the only English region without a heat health alert.

The updated warnings replace those issued during last week's heatwave.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures widely reaching the low to mid-30sC across southern and eastern England. Some parts of London and the Home Counties could reach 34C.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and western Britain are expected to see cloud, rain and some thunderstorms, reported BBC.

On Tuesday, heavy rain in Scotland could raise the risk of localised surface water flooding, while eastern England could still see temperatures in the low 30sC.

From midweek, cooler Atlantic air is expected to end the brief hot spell. Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see further heavy rain, while southern England is likely to remain warmer and mostly dry. Little rain is forecast for the drought-hit south after one of England's driest Julys on record.