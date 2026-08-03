Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Reform UK unveils plan to use Royal Navy against small boat crossings

Under its proposed "Operation Fortress", migrant boats would be intercepted in the Channel, with those on board detained, given food and water, before being returned under naval escort to France or Belgium.

Zia-Yusuf

Reform's Zia Yusuf said the plan had the backing of 'Commanders [in the Navy] and other highly experienced former senior members of our armed forces'.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 03, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:

REFORM UK has announced plans to use the Royal Navy to stop small boat crossings in the English Channel if the party wins the next general election.

Under its proposed "Operation Fortress", migrant boats would be intercepted in the Channel, with those on board detained, given food and water, before being returned under naval escort to France or Belgium, reported The Times.

The party's home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf said the plan had the backing of "Commanders [in the Navy] and other highly experienced former senior members of our armed forces". Reform is due to publish a 21-page policy document.

Small boat migrant arrivals in UK cross 200000 mark

After visiting the Spanish exclave of Ceuta, Yusuf said he had witnessed "the militarisation of that border". He told the BBC there were "thousands of Spanish troops, armoured vehicles" carrying "basically weapons of war".

He added: "I saw soldiers using pepper spray and interacting directly with migrants acting in a disorderly fashion. In using the military, what I saw was Spain able to remove [and] effectively send back what looked like north of 40,000 illegal migrants in the space of a day."

Labour said Reform was repeating proposals it announced last summer. Yusuf acknowledged France would likely reject the plan and "probably attempt to have a diplomatic argument with us."

Small boats return to Channel as migrant crossings resume

The announcement came as prime minister Andy Burnham said the government would be "relentless" in reducing Channel crossings.

Home Office figures showed 2,057 migrants had arrived since he took office on July 20, including 326 people in four boats on Saturday.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government's measures were beginning to "bear fruit" but added it "will go further", saying: "I share the public's concern every time they see images of people crossing the Channel."

english channelillegal migrationnigel faragereform uk
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Kanishka-Narayan-ai
News

Britain must shape AI future, not rely on others, says Kanishka Narayan

British Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja dies in Pakistan avalanche
News

British Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja dies in Pakistan avalanche

india-boxing-Commonwealth-Games
Featured

India climb fourth as boxers deliver record gold haul at Commonwealth Games

British Army honours Commonwealth war heroes at London event
News

British Army honours Commonwealth war heroes at London event

More For You

UK heatwave

The updated warnings replace those issued during last week's heatwave.

Getty Images

Amber and yellow heat alerts in force as England faces hot weather

HEAT health alerts are in force across much of England, with temperatures expected to reach 34C in some areas.

Amber alerts, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), cover London, the South East, the East of England and the East Midlands until 0900 BST on Wednesday 5 August.

Keep ReadingShow less