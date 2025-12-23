England probe claims of excessive drinking between Ashes Tests

ENGLAND team director Rob Key said the team would look into reports that players drank excessively during a break between the second and third Ashes tests this month.

Australia sealed an 82-run win on day five of the third test in Adelaide on Sunday to take a 3-0 lead in the series, making it unassailable and retaining the urn.

After eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane, England players took a break in Noosa. Reports in British and Australian media said players were drinking throughout their stay in the holiday destination.

"Headlines can be misleading at times, saying it's a stag do and stuff like that. Stories of players drinking six days solid – that's unacceptable," Key told the BBC in an interview published on Tuesday.

"We'll be looking into seeing what the facts are, as opposed to the things that have been embellished or elaborated on. When you see a picture of five or six guys sitting down for lunch, a couple of them having drinks, you need to see what's going on with that.

"If it's true that it became a stag do and people are out drinking all the time excessively, that's not acceptable. I don't agree with a drinking culture. I don't like a drinking culture."

Before the Ashes series, Key had urged England’s squad not to "get caught doing stupid things".

The fourth test of the series begins on Friday in Melbourne.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said he expected his team to be fully prepared after celebrating their victory on Sunday.

"There's no instructions from me around that, they're all adults," McDonald told reporters on Tuesday.

"They know how they need to get ready for a test match, and they'll be ready to go come Boxing Day morning. I don't think there'll be any hangover. Maybe yesterday there was a hangover, and maybe today, I'm not sure."