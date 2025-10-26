Man held for alleged misconduct towards Australian women players

A MAN has been arrested in India's Madhya Pradesh state for allegedly approaching and touching two Australian women cricketers inappropriately, police said on Saturday (25).

The incident took place on Thursday (23), a day after Australia defeated England by six wickets in the Women’s World Cup group stage.

Police said the two players were walking from their hotel to a café when a man on a motorcycle followed and allegedly touched one of them before riding away. The team’s security officer filed a complaint with local police.

Additional deputy commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said an FIR was registered and the accused was identified and arrested following a coordinated search.

The 32-year-old suspect, Akil Khan, faces charges under sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, covering use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty and stalking.

Sub-inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said a bystander noted the motorcycle’s registration number, enabling police to trace the suspect. Assistant commissioner of Police Himani Mishra recorded the statements of the two players. Police said CCTV footage confirmed the man’s identity.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) expressed concern over the incident and offered apologies to the Australian team. It said Indore had maintained a reputation as a safe city for visiting players and officials and that the act of one individual had hurt that record.

India’s cricket board (BCCI) also described the case as regrettable. Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board appreciated the swift police action and would review safety measures for visiting teams.

Cricket Australia confirmed that the two team members were approached and touched inappropriately while on their way to a café and said the matter was being dealt with by Indian authorities.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said the arrest showed the government’s commitment to women’s safety and accountability under the law. Indore police said the accused was caught within hours after scanning CCTV footage across the area.

