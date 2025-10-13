Women’s World Cup: India’s 330 not enough as Australia complete record chase

AUSTRALIA defeated India by three wickets with an over to spare after chasing down 331 in the Women’s World Cup match in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The total marked the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history.

India had earlier posted their highest-ever World Cup total of 330 all out, but Australia, led by skipper Alyssa Healy, overhauled it with a clinical batting effort.

Healy scored 142 off 107 balls, hitting 21 fours and three sixes, setting up the chase and surpassing Sri Lanka’s previous best of 302 against South Africa in Potchefstroom in 2024.

She reached her half-century in 35 balls — the fastest of the tournament — and completed her sixth ODI hundred, her first as captain.

“Very proud of the team. It looked like 360 at one stage. We identified which bowlers to target and adapted beautifully,” Healy said.

After Healy’s dismissal, Australia lost a few wickets in quick succession but maintained control of the chase.

Ellyse Perry, battling cramps, returned to the crease after retiring hurt and sealed the win with a six off Sneh Rana in the final stages.

Earlier, India’s openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana added 155 off 24.3 overs. Mandhana crossed 5000 ODI runs, becoming only the second Indian and the fifth player overall to achieve the milestone. She is also the fastest to do so.

However, from 294 for 4, India’s innings collapsed, losing the last six wickets for 36 runs and being bowled out in 48.5 overs.

“We could have easily scored 30 more runs. The last six overs cost us the game,” Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

For Australia, Annabel Sutherland claimed a maiden five-wicket haul on her 24th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies)