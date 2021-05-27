Employers to get £1,000 boost for every T-level student placement

iStock photo

EMPLOYERS will now get a £1,000 boost for hosting every T-level student on industry placement, under a scheme launched by the Department of Education on Thursday (27).

The new incentives are “designed to offer support to employers impacted by the pandemic and to ensure they can continue to host placements.” Firms will be able to claim a maximum of 20 students on T-level programmes starting immediately until July 2022.

The scheme will offer solutions for both employers and students as local businesses will get a chance to nurture the manpower for the future, while students will gain hands-on experience in the industry, the department said.

Minister for apprenticeships and skills Gillian Keegan said, “employers are already recognising the value hosting a T Level industry placement can bring to their business, helping them to build the skilled workforce they need for the future. This temporary cash boost will help even more employers to experience the benefits, while also providing young people with invaluable first-hand experience in the workplace.”

Employers running placements in 2020-21 in the first year of the flagship qualifications roll-out were given £750 for every student they placed, up to a maximum of 10 students.

Three T levels were introduced in September 2020 and a further seven will be available this year in subjects including healthcare, science, and onsite construction. Finance, media, broadcast, production, and legal services will be introduced from 2022 and 2023.