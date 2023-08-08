Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ to open BFI London Film Festival

The BFI London Film Festival will be held from October 4 to 15.

A still from Stalburn

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s new feature film Saltburn will open the 67th edition of the BFI London Film Festival.

Fennell, who won the best original screenplay for her 2020 directorial debut Promising Young Woman, has directed, written, and produced Saltburn, which features Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi in lead roles.

Described as a “beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire”, the film will have its international premiere on October 4 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, the British Film Institute (BFI) said in a statement, posted on its official website.

“I’m honoured that our film is able to open this year’s BFI London Film Festival. It is a festival that inspired me so much growing up, one that I followed excitedly from my bedroom on the other side of London.

“It feels extra-special that Saltburn, this very British tale of excess, is able to make its international debut at the wonderful BFI,” Fennell said.

Set in the mid-2000s, Saltburn follows student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) struggling to find his place at Oxford University and finding himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

The movie also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.

The BFI London Film Festival will be held from October 4 to 15.

Saltburn, an MRC and LuckyChap Entertainment production, will be released by Amazon Studios and MGM on November 24.