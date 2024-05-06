  • Monday, May 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

SNP veteran Swinney set to be Scotland’s next leader

There were reports that party activist Graeme McCormick was hoping to challenge John Swinney for the leadership, but he later decided not to proceed with his nomination

A file photo of Scottish National Party veteran John Swinney. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Scottish National Party (SNP) veteran John Swinney was confirmed the party’s new leader on Monday and is set to succeed Humza Yousaf as the country’s first minister after he emerged as the sole contender in the leadership race for a new premier.

Over the weekend, there were reports that party activist Graeme McCormick was hoping to challenge Swinney for the leadership, but Sky News reported late on Sunday that he had decided not to proceed with his nomination, citing a statement from him.

“I am deeply honoured to have been elected as Leader of theSNP. I will give all that I have to serve my Party and my Country,” Swinney, who joined the party as a teenager in 1979, said on social media.

Yousaf, who had become the first Muslim to lead a democratic western European nation in March 2023, resigned last week after his decision to end a coalition with the Green Party backfired, triggering a contest to pick his replacement.

Shortly after midday on Monday, the deadline for other contenders to join the race, the SNP confirmed Swinney as the new leader, ending uncertainty around a possible weeks-long process that would have ensued if there were more candidates.

Former finance minister Kate Forbes, who narrowly lost a leadership contest to Yousaf when Nicola Sturgeon resigned as leader, was expected to challenge Swinney for the premiership, but ruled herself out on Thursday. Forbes had said she and Swinney shared a “common purpose”. (Reuters)

Related Stories

News
Churchill faced threats from Indian extremists during US trip, says report
News
Sunita Williams set for historic third space flight
News
Indian student stabbed to death in Australia; suspects at large
News
India’s opposition says Modi shielding sex scandal accused
News
Labour set to overtake SNP, shows poll data
NEWS
Labour leader calls for reclaiming Muslim voters’ trust
News
Campaigning ends for the crucial third phase of India elections
News
Sunak warns of hung parliament, calls local poll results disappointing
News
Sunak promises to work ‘as hard as ever’
News
Wife of doctor who drove car off a cliff seeks leniency
News
Canada has ‘political compulsion’ to blame India: Minister
News
Labour’s Richard Parker defeats Andy Street in West Midlands mayoral contest

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW