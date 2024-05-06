  • Monday, May 06, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Churchill faced threats from Indian extremists during US trip, says report

The US government had deployed FBI agents to protect Winston Churchill from the Ghadr organisation during his 1931 lecture tour

Sir Winston Churchill (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Sir Winston Churchill was in the crosshairs of Indian extremists during a visit to the United States, nearly a decade before he became Britain’s famous wartime prime minister, newly uncovered papers reveal.

Files at the National Archives at Kew show that FBI agents were deployed to protect him from the Ghadr organisation during his 1931 lecture tour, Daily Mail reports.

Churchill, who was then a member of parliament, was provided a bodyguard and he personally paid for the officer’s food and lodgings during the trip.

He was receiving death threats from Indian extremist groups because of his firm support for the British empire.

The files show Churchill was warned of a plot by California-based terrorists who were part-funded by Moscow.

A Home Office memo sent to Churchill in November 1931 alerted him about the threat posed by the California-headquartered Ghadr Society.

It is composed mostly of revolutionary Sikhs from the Punjab state.

Later the Home Office told him that the threat specifically named him, according to the files.

Churchill went on a lecture tour of North America, hoping to recoup from financial losses from the Wall Street Crash.

He wrote, in another newly disclosed memo, that the threat was so serious that the FBI agents were tasked with staking out each venue ahead of his arrival.

His bodyguard Walter Thompson later referred in his memoirs to a ‘very correctly dressed Indian’ who entered the lecture hall in Chicago.

Thompson felt he intended to kill Churchill. He drew his gun, and the man ran into the arms of two plain-clothes officers but managed to escape.

Until now, no credible evidence has emerged to support this claim. David Freeman, of the International Churchill Society, said the documents presented ‘fresh material’ not previously included in the numerous Churchill biographies.

During the tour, he got wounded after being hit by a car while crossing the road in New York. But he recovered to continue the tour.

Related Stories

News
Indian student stabbed to death in Australia; suspects at large
News
India’s opposition says Modi shielding sex scandal accused
NEWS
Labour leader calls for reclaiming Muslim voters’ trust
News
Sunak warns of hung parliament, calls local poll results disappointing
News
Sunak promises to work ‘as hard as ever’
News
Canada has ‘political compulsion’ to blame India: Minister
HEADLINE STORY
Umar Kamani marries Nada Adelle in festivities spanning four days
News
Labour’s Richard Parker defeats Andy Street in West Midlands mayoral contest
News
Andy Burnham wins third term as Greater Manchester mayor
News
Sadiq Khan wins London mayor race
News
Royal family to relinquish patronages of 200 charities
News
Canada charges three Indians with murder of Nijjar

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW