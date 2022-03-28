Website Logo
  Monday, March 28, 2022
Business

Emami acquires Dermicool brand from Reckitt

The Dermicool brand is popular for providing respite from prickly heat caused during summers. (Representational image: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIAN FMCG major Emami has acquired the Dermicool brand from Reckitt for Rs 4.32 billion (£43 million).

The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to the customary closing conditions, Emami company said in a statement.

The Dermicool brand is popular for providing respite from prickly heat caused during summers.

“We are very happy to announce the acquisition of the Dermicool brand, which offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a perfect strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us #1 in the prickly heat powder & cool talc category,” Emami director Harsha V Agarwal said on Friday (25).

Emami, as one of its core business strategies, has been open to growth through the inorganic route.

The company considers acquisitions that not only add value and have synergy with the current line of businesses but also offer opportunities for the organisation to be present in categories that have high growth potential, the company’s statement said.

Zandu, Kesh King, and German brand Creme 21 are some of the brands or businesses acquired by the company in the past few years, it added.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

