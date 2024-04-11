  • Friday, April 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

‘Looking forward to meeting Modi’: Musk confirms India visit

Musk, after meeting PM Modi last year, had said he plans to visit India in 2024. (Photo credit; Reuters)

By: Vivek Mishra

Less than a week after reports saying Tesla will send a team from the United States to India to study sites for an electric car plant in India, company CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that he is coming to the country.

“Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India!” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Musk will meet Prime Minister Modi tentatively on April 22 in New Delhi and is expected to disclose details about Tesla’s plans for India during his visit, reported ANI. However, the final agenda for Musk’s trip to India is yet to be confirmed.

The Financial Times had earlier reported that Tesla would send a team to study sites for a proposed $2 billion to $3 billion (£2.4bn) electric car plant in the country, focusing on states with existing automotive hubs, including Maharashtra and Gujarat in the west and Tamil Nadu in the south.

The company’s reported push into India comes at a time when electric vehicle (EV) demand is slowing in its main markets of the US and China while competition there is heating up, reported Reuters.

Musk, after meeting PM Modi last year, had said he plans to visit India in 2024. “We don’t want to jump the gun on an announcement, but I think it’s quite likely that it will be a significant investment, a relationship with India,” he had said.

India last month lowered import taxes on certain EVs produced by automakers that commit to invest at least $500 million and start domestic manufacturing within three years, reported Reuters.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Indian electric vehicle market is projected to grow significantly, with estimates suggesting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.52% from 2022 to 2029.

Earlier this year in January, Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast signed an agreement to set up its first manufacturing facilities in India. VinFast and the state of Tamil Nadu agreed to work toward an investment of up to $2 billion, with an intended commitment of $500 million for the first five years of the project, reported PTI.

Related Stories

INDIA
AI, cloud contracts push TCS profits up
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Steel workers in Wales vote to strike over job cuts
HEADLINE STORY
UK economy grows slightly in February, fuels recovery hopes
Business
Air India to send pilots on deputation to Vistara
Business
Tesco’s profits soar as inflation eases
HEADLINE STORY
Cost-of-living crisis: FCA survey reveals improvement in financial struggles
INDIA
JLR retail sales up on strong demand
Business
Ola to exit UK, New Zealand, Australia; to focus on India
UK
Zuber Issa to step down as EG Group CEO
Uncategorized
MakeMyTrip expands accessibility to over 150 countries
Tech
DeepMind cofounder to lead Microsoft’s London AI hub
Business
Pegatron to sell its India-based iPhone plant to Tata

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW