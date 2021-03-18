Ellyse Perry joins Birmingham Phoenix for the Hundred

AUSTRALIA allrounder Ellyse Perry will turn out for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred tournament, starting July 21.







Perry, who in December was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Decade, will be part of a strong side led by Sophie Devine of New Zealand.

“It’s a always a special moment in sport when something like this comes along,” Perry said.

“I feel really chuffed that another country wanted me to come and play in their competition.”







The Hundred, a 100-ball format was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will feature eight teams. Phoenix’s first match will be against London Spirit at Edgbaston.

So far, 11 Australians have joined the tournament including Perry, with 20 overseas players overall having had already signed up.

Perry is also set to make a return to cricket after a year’s time when Australia visit New Zealand and start the tour with the first of three T20Is on March 28.







For Australia, she has played eight Tests, 112 one-day-internationals and 120 T20s.

At Birmingham Phoenix, Perry will link up with head coach Ben Sawyer, who is also assistant coach and fast bowling specialist for the Australian women’s team.











