Website Logo
  • Thursday, July 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

ASIA

Elephant ‘gifted’ to Sri Lanka back in Thailand after row

Thai authorities had gifted the 29-year-old Muthu Raja – also known back in its birthplace as Sak Surin – to Sri Lanka in 2001

Elephant Muthu Raja elephant feeds at Dehiwala Zoo in Colombo on June 23, 2023, ahead of his relocation to Thailand. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) / TO GO WITH’ Sri Lanka-Thailand-animal-elephant’, FOCUS by Amal JAYASINGHE (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

A THAI elephant gifted to Sri Lanka two decades ago arrived back in its birth country last Sunday (2), following a diplomatic spat over the animal’s alleged mistreatment.

Thai authorities had gifted the 29-year-old Muthu Raja – also known back in its birthplace as Sak Surin – to Sri Lanka in 2001.

But they demanded the elephant back last year after allegations that it was tortured and neglected while kept at a Buddhist temple.

The 4,000-kg mammal arrived in Thailand just after 2 pm, having been transported inside a specially constructed giant steel crate onboard an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane.

“He arrived in Chiang Mai perfectly,” Thai environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa said at the airport. “He travelled five hours and nothing is wrong, his condition is normal.”

“If everything goes well, we will move him,” he added, referring to plans to quarantine the elephant at a reserve.

Elephants are considered sacred in Sri Lanka and are protected by law. Muthu Raja was moved from its temporary home at a zoo in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo before dawn, accompanied by four Thai handlers and a Sri Lankan keeper, with two CCTV cameras monitoring its health in transit.

Muthu Raja was in pain and covered in abscesses when it was rescued from the Buddhist temple last year, the zoo’s chief veterinarian, Madusha Perera, told AFP. Animal welfare groups said the elephant had been forced to work with a logging crew and that its wounds, some allegedly inflicted by its handler, had been neglected.

The elephant will undergo hydrotherapy in Thailand to treat a remaining injury on its front left leg, Perera said. Sri Lanka’s wildlife minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said Thailand was “adamant” in its demands for the elephant’s return. Prime minister Dinesh Gunawardena said in June he had personally conveyed Sri Lanka’s regrets to the Thai king over the elephant’s condition.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Polish mountaineer dies on Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’
News
Pakistan strikes $3 billion bailout deal with IMF
News
Sri Lanka scraps plans to export endangered monkeys to China
News
Modi honoured with Order of the Nile during Egypt visit
News
Bangladesh garment industry workers protest as union leader beaten to death
FEATURES
Melting glaciers pose threat to Himalayas
PAKISTAN
Pakistan hopes for IMF bailout decision soon
PAKISTAN
Pakistan reverses decision to ban Holi celebrations in universities
News
Pakistan, African nations urge more protections for migrants
News
Pakistan army general sacked over violence by Imran Khan’s party
PAKISTAN
Pakistan approves revised budget to secure IMF deal
News
Bangladeshi hangman who killed over two dozen in jail says he ‘had a…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW