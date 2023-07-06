Elephant ‘gifted’ to Sri Lanka back in Thailand after row

Elephant Muthu Raja elephant feeds at Dehiwala Zoo in Colombo on June 23, 2023, ahead of his relocation to Thailand. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) / TO GO WITH’ Sri Lanka-Thailand-animal-elephant’, FOCUS by Amal JAYASINGHE (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

A THAI elephant gifted to Sri Lanka two decades ago arrived back in its birth country last Sunday (2), following a diplomatic spat over the animal’s alleged mistreatment.

Thai authorities had gifted the 29-year-old Muthu Raja – also known back in its birthplace as Sak Surin – to Sri Lanka in 2001.

But they demanded the elephant back last year after allegations that it was tortured and neglected while kept at a Buddhist temple.

The 4,000-kg mammal arrived in Thailand just after 2 pm, having been transported inside a specially constructed giant steel crate onboard an Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane.

“He arrived in Chiang Mai perfectly,” Thai environment minister Varawut Silpa-archa said at the airport. “He travelled five hours and nothing is wrong, his condition is normal.”

“If everything goes well, we will move him,” he added, referring to plans to quarantine the elephant at a reserve.

Elephants are considered sacred in Sri Lanka and are protected by law. Muthu Raja was moved from its temporary home at a zoo in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo before dawn, accompanied by four Thai handlers and a Sri Lankan keeper, with two CCTV cameras monitoring its health in transit.

Muthu Raja was in pain and covered in abscesses when it was rescued from the Buddhist temple last year, the zoo’s chief veterinarian, Madusha Perera, told AFP. Animal welfare groups said the elephant had been forced to work with a logging crew and that its wounds, some allegedly inflicted by its handler, had been neglected.

The elephant will undergo hydrotherapy in Thailand to treat a remaining injury on its front left leg, Perera said. Sri Lanka’s wildlife minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said Thailand was “adamant” in its demands for the elephant’s return. Prime minister Dinesh Gunawardena said in June he had personally conveyed Sri Lanka’s regrets to the Thai king over the elephant’s condition.