Electoral Commission finds no breach of election law by Reform

The watchdog said this in a letter sent to Reform UK's treasurer. It followed claims by a former member of Farage's campaign team that Reform UK spent more than the £20,660 legal spending limit.

Nigel Farage speaks during the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham on September 6, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)
By Vivek MishraDec 22, 2025
THE ELECTORAL Commission said it found no “credible evidence of potential offences of electoral law” in relation to Nigel Farage’s election expenses and will take no further action.

The watchdog said this in a letter sent to Reform UK’s treasurer, the BBC reported. It followed claims by a former member of Farage’s campaign team that Reform UK spent more than the £20,660 legal spending limit.

The commission said it had “not identified any omissions of expenditure that ought to have been declared” in Farage’s campaign for election in the Clacton constituency. It added: “We did not identify credible evidence of potential offences of electoral law. Therefore, our decision is to close our consideration of the matter following initial enquiries and take no further action.”

The allegations were made by ex-Reform campaigner Richard Everett, who claimed the party failed to declare spending on leaflets, banners, utility bills and refurbishment work at a bar in the Clacton constituency office.

Documents relating to the claims were passed to the Metropolitan Police and later transferred to Essex Police. Essex Police said last week it would not investigate because more than a year had passed since the alleged offence. An Essex Police spokeswoman said an allegation was made on 5 December and that “any prosecution for such an offence must commence within one year”.

Farage’s election agent, Peter Harris, said the complaint had been “politically motivated”, the BBC reported. “The facts are clear, the process has been properly followed, and there is no basis for any further allegation, inference, or repetition of these claims,” he said.

Farage became leader of Reform UK in June 2024 and later won the Clacton seat from the Conservatives with a majority of more than 8,000.

election lawnigel faragereform ukuk politics

