  • Monday, May 02, 2022
Eid celebrations return to Trafalgar Square

Trafalgar Square in central London will host Eid celebrations on May 07, 2022. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

EID IN THE SQUARE will return to London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday (7) after two years.

The post-Ramadan celebrations, which Mayor Sadiq Khan said signify London’s diversity, feature Islamic inspired art, culture and comedy with contemporary and traditional performances on the main stage alongside food stalls.

The event, running from noon until 6 pm, will be hosted by award-winning actor and BBC Asian Network presenter Mistah Islah and broadcaster and author Mehreen Baig.

Londoners and visitors to the Square can enjoy an afternoon of live performances by Baha Yetkin Sufi Ensemble, Nafees Ifran & Qalandar Qawwali Band, Dur Dur Band, Star Children’s Choir and spoken word poet Hussain Manawer.

Music producer Naughty Boy will present his Naughty Boy Kitchen pop-up serving signature dishes fusing his British upbringing and Pakistani heritage, the organisers said.

There will be family-friendly activities like calligraphy, storytelling, mehndi, face painting, drama and poetry workshops. A variety of sports activities will also be part of the event.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions, it will be the first time that Eid in the Square celebrations are taking place in Trafalgar Square since 2019.

Khan said, “celebrating the end of Ramadan with Londoners and visitors from all backgrounds demonstrates again how diversity is London’s greatest strength”.

“We’ve got a fantastic line-up of entertainment for all the family to enjoy, showcasing the hugely positive cultural impact that Muslim communities have on our city and beyond. In London, we don’t just tolerate our diversity, we celebrate it.”

