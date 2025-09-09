Latest Stories

Highlights:

Ed Sheeran moving to America has been confirmed by the star himself, with the singer explaining he will relocate with his family to settle in the US during his upcoming tour. The chart-topping musician, who has often spoken about his love for Nashville and country music, said he could not keep “dipping in and out” of the country while raising young children.

Ed Sheeran confirms he is moving to America with wife Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters





Why is Ed Sheeran moving to America?

The Suffolk-based artist revealed his plans during an appearance on The 2 Johnnies Podcast. Sheeran explained that a long stretch of touring in the US meant it was not practical to keep flying back and forth from the UK.

“I’m just about to move to America. I feel like I might be the only person moving to America,” he said, acknowledging the political turbulence in the country but adding that touring and family life were the main reasons behind the move.

The singer, his wife Cherry Seaborn, and their daughters Lyra (5) and Jupiter (3) are expected to divide their time between New York and Nashville. Reports suggest he has purchased a £9 million (₹95 crore) apartment in Brooklyn, where he previously rented during his copyright trial in 2023.





Is Nashville part of Ed Sheeran’s long-term plan?

Sheeran has made no secret of his admiration for Nashville, often calling it his “favourite city in the States”. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this year, he explained: “When you transition to country, you can’t transition back. Nashville has always been my end goal.”

The Grammy-winning artist has hinted at moving into country music for several years, influenced by the city's songwriting culture and welcoming music scene. He believes Nashville offers a space where celebrities can live more freely without constant attention.





What will happen to Sheeran’s UK home?

Fans have long been fascinated by Sheeran’s sprawling Suffolk estate, nicknamed “Sheeranville”. The property includes two pubs, a chapel, and multiple houses. In his podcast interview, Sheeran explained that the private pubs allow him to enjoy time with friends without worrying about camera phones or social media exposure.

The chapel, meanwhile, has hosted carol services, family events, and even weddings for members of his security team. Sheeran also described it as a place to remember friends who have passed away. While the estate will remain in his portfolio, he suggested he would be spending most of his time in the US during the next phase of his career.

Ed Sheeran described himself as "culturally Irish" while preparing for his American relocation





How does Sheeran identify culturally?

In addition to his music career, Sheeran has spoken about his strong Irish roots. Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, he said: “I class my culture as Irish. My dad’s family has seven brothers and sisters. We’d spend all of our holidays in Ireland, and my first musical experiences were with trad music in the house.”

Although born in Halifax and raised in Suffolk, the singer said his upbringing was steeped in Irish culture, shaping both his personal identity and his artistry. “I feel like just because I was born in Britain doesn’t necessarily mean I have to just be British,” he said.

Ed Sheeran says his long tour schedule means the family will "settle" in the States





For Sheeran, the move to America is both a personal and professional shift. As he prepares to settle with his family across the Atlantic, the move reflects not only the demands of his career but also his plans to embrace country music and even a new cultural chapter.