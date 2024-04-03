  • Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

ECB chief denies plans to cut first-class counties as ‘conspiracy theory’

Richard Gould said the ECB were open to private investment in the Hundred

Richard Gould (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ENGLAND and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould has dismissed suggestions the governing body wants to cut any of the 18 first-class counties adrift as a “totally mad conspiracy theory”.

With the global growth of lucrative franchise leagues and their knock-on effects on the domestic schedule, fears have been raised that the ECB would prefer a streamlined and more cost-effective county set-up.

But Gould, speaking at the ECB’s domestic season launch at The Oval on Tuesday (2), said there were no plans to reduce the number of first-class counties, which has stood at 18 since Durham joined the County Championship in 1992.

“It’s a totally mad conspiracy theory,” said Gould, who contrasted how English football and rugby union had seen clubs go out of business in recent years with the relative stability of county cricket.

“I’ve been in the game 20-odd years and that conversation has always been around, but we’re the one professional sport that hasn’t lost a club,” he said.

“You look at rugby and football, we’ve done extremely well as a sport to maintain that 100 percent record and that’s where our intent lies.”

The majority of the first-class counties are member-owned clubs and Durham chief executive Tim Bostock caused widespread anger by suggesting members were “Luddites” holding back the progress of the English game.

But former Surrey chief executive Gould said: “They are not comments that I would recognise or agree with.

“The depth of our talent pool, both in terms of men and women, is our superpower at the moment.”

Gould said the ECB were open to private investment in the Hundred, the board’s eight-team, 100-balls-per-side competition.

“We will work that one through — our interests won’t just be with IPL franchises,” he said.

“We have got a lot of interesting sports owners from the States and from this country.”

However, Gould does not expect the Board of Control for Cricket in India to lift its ban on Indian players appearing in the Hundred and other overseas leagues.

“It’s not something that we are working into our proceedings,” he said. “They (the BCCI) have got a dominant global position there, and they want to try and make sure they can retain that.

“Indian broadcast money generally follows Indian players. The BCCI and the IPL have just said, ‘No, we want the IPL to be the number one global tournament.

“In order to do that, we need to make sure that we rely on our strengths which is the size of our market and the quality of our players’.”

(AFP)

Related Stories

INDIA
Indian economy to grow at 7.5 per cent this year, predicts World Bank
News
UK house prices see biggest rise since December 2022, says report
Business
Rentokil to buy Indian pest control firm HiCare
UK
Birmingham teacher fired for Islam dominance claims and anti-feminist views
News
VAT relief for small businesses comes into effect
Business
Bankman-Fried’s former aides await sentences
Business
Blue Orchid Hospitality wins LUXlife magazine award
News
Many unaware of changes in flexible working norms: Survey
Business
December ban on onion exports extended despite fall in prices
News
Pakistan interior ministry ordered X blockade, court told
UK
OakNorth completes £232m loan to Splendid Hospitality Group
Business
Microsoft AI head Mustafa Suleyman’s is a success story of immigrants in UK

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW