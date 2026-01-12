Eatphoria officially launches with multi-million investment from TAN Food for UK expansion

Highlights

Multi-brand restaurant group receives multi-million-pound investment from Italian venture capitalist TAN Food for UK expansion.

System sales increased 163 per cent over three years to more than £25m in year to December 2024, serving over one million customers annually.

Plans to open at least 12 new hybrid quick-service restaurants over next 12 months with evolved branding and store design.

Eatphoria, the multi-brand quick-service restaurant group behind Wraps & Wings, has announced its official launch alongside a multi-million-pound investment from Italian venture capitalist TAN Food.

The investment marks TAN Food's first foray into the UK food and beverage sector and will fuel an accelerated expansion strategy to launch new Wraps & Wings quick-service restaurants with a hybrid-multi-brand offering across the country.

The group operates a diverse portfolio of halal brands, led by its flagship Wraps & Wings, which launched in 2014 and accounts for the majority of group orders.

Over the past three years, system sales for Eatphoria's brands have increased by 163 per cent to more than £25m in the year to December 2024.

Each year, the group serves more than one million customers, 2.5 m portions of chicken wings, 3 m tenders, and a quarter of a million servings of Baskin Robbins ice cream.

Eatphoria pioneered the use of virtual multi-brands in the UK, with each restaurant operating several brands from the same kitchen setup.



Expansion and leadership

The portfolio includes Eggsquisite, offering vibrant all-day brunch dishes; Holy Bagel, serving toasted bagels with bold flavour combinations; Mad about Doner, featuring premium halal meats for late-night bites; and Dim Dum, a Korean street food-inspired proposition.

The group also holds licence agreements with international brands, including Baskin Robbins.

Currently operating five hybrid quick-service restaurant sites and dozens of cloud kitchens, Eatphoria aims to open at least 12 new locations over the next 12 months, with the first site expected to open in Q2.

The expansion will showcase evolved branding and store design, with major work underway to ensure the Wraps & Wings brand remains relevant for today's consumers.

To support its growth, Eatphoria has made several senior appointments. Richard Benton joins as chief operating officer, bringing five years of experience at KFC's largest franchise organisation overseeing 121 restaurants and more than 25 years at McDonald's, where he ran the Olympic Park Stratford site, the brand's biggest and busiest store worldwide.

Olivia Vachon has been appointed Head of Marketing from Miscusi, Italy's leading fast casual pasta brand, where she oversaw national marketing strategy.

They will work alongside CEO Mohammad Shaikh and managing director Arshad Shaikh, who each have more than three decades of hospitality experience.

Mohammad Shaikh told Hospitality and Catering News, the official launch represents the start of a truly exciting journey.

"Over the coming years, we are aiming to cement ourselves as the clear leader in multi brand hybrid restaurants, with a pipeline of new openings in strategically important locations," he said.