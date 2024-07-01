Eastern Eye to host election debate featuring senior political leaders

By: Eastern Eye

The Eastern Eye Election Debate, organised by the Asian Media Group, will take place on Monday (1), featuring senior leaders from the three main political parties.

Watch the live stream on the below link:

This event underscores the Asian Media Group’s commitment to amplifying the political voice of the Asian community and encouraging participation in the political process.

The debate will address key issues of concern to the Asian community and sectors where they have a strong presence. It will be moderated by a senior journalist from the Asian Media Group, with opportunities for questions from the invited audience.

The panel will include:

Andrew Boff AM, chair of the London Assembly, Conservative Party

Anneliese Dodds, shadow secretary of state for women and equalities, Labour Party

Lord Richard Newby, leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords

The discussion aims to provide a platform for senior leaders to engage with the Asian community on important political and social issues.