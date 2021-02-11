East London man convicted of terrorism offences and trying to acquire a hand grenade

A MAN from east London has been convicted of terrorism offences following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.







Mohammed Chowdhury, 24, of Bethnal Green was found guilty on Wednesday(10) of attempting to possess an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

He was also convicted of attempting to purchase the grenade, and will be sentenced on 23 March.

Chowdhury pleaded guilty on 18 November,2020, to four counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, a Met police statement said.







Chowdhury was arrested in February 2020 and officers seized a number of digital devices. Detectives found evidence on one of the phones seized that he had downloaded and viewed a number of documents containing recipes for making explosive substances and information on how to create explosive devices.

They also found a number of hand-written notes in Chowdhury’s address, which included details of chemicals and explosives and diagrams copied from the manuals he had downloaded onto his phone, the statement added.

“Chowdhury downloaded a number of extremely concerning documents and manuals, containing details of how to create and deploy explosives and lethal weapons. What’s more, he then made very serious attempts at trying to get hold of a hand grenade,” said commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.







“This case is a reminder to everyone that the threat from terrorism remains and I want to remind the public that their continued vigilance and support is needed.”





