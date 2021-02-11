East London man convicted of terrorism offences and trying to acquire a hand grenade - EasternEye
Trending Now

East London man convicted of terrorism offences and trying to acquire a hand grenade


Mohammed Chowdhury
Mohammed Chowdhury

A MAN from east London has been convicted of terrorism offences following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.



Mohammed Chowdhury, 24, of Bethnal Green was found guilty on Wednesday(10) of attempting to possess an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

He was also convicted of attempting to purchase the grenade, and will be sentenced on 23 March.

Chowdhury pleaded guilty on 18 November,2020, to four counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, a Met police statement said.



Chowdhury was arrested in February 2020 and officers seized a number of digital devices. Detectives found evidence on one of the phones seized that he had downloaded and viewed a number of documents containing recipes for making explosive substances and information on how to create explosive devices.

They also found a number of hand-written notes in Chowdhury’s address, which included details of chemicals and explosives and diagrams copied from the manuals he had downloaded onto his phone, the statement added.

“Chowdhury downloaded a number of extremely concerning documents and manuals, containing details of how to create and deploy explosives and lethal weapons. What’s more, he then made very serious attempts at trying to get hold of a hand grenade,” said commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.



“This case is a reminder to everyone that the threat from terrorism remains and I want to remind the public that their continued vigilance and support is needed.”












Most Popular

Modi invites protesting farmers for talks on farm bills

Government warns London against removal of statues; says it 'attracted national scrutiny and controversy'

Sara Ali Khan cast opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4?

Aditya Mittal is the new CEO of ArcelorMittal; Lakshmi Mittal becomes executive chairman

Row escalates between Twitter and India over blocking accounts



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×