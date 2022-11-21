Website Logo
  • Monday, November 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

East Leicester to have new surveillance cameras following communal clashes

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews said £53,000 would be invested on the new CCTV cameras.

A scene of the violence in Leicester (Photo: Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Ten new CCTV cameras will be installed in east Leicester to deter violence and deliver “a level of protection that is not presently available.”

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews said £53,000 would be invested on the new CCTV cameras as the electronic surveillance system “will dissuade further criminal activity and give peace of mind to East Leicester’s communities and businesses.”

The potential sites for the new cameras include streets and parks across Spinney Hills and North Evington, LeicestershireLive reported.

Matthews’s announcement follows the unrest in the city involving Hindu and Muslim youths in August and September this year.

As each of the 468 surveillance cameras already put up across the city costs an average of £1,175 annually to operate, Leicester City Council will have to bear an additional expense of £11,750 a year once the 10 new cameras come up.

Matthews said he was determined “to act as decisively as the brilliant officers in Leicestershire Police did” to help preserve the city’s reputation as a “pleasant place to live and work” in.

The Police and Crime Commissioner, who was criticised by his predecessor and Labour peer Lord Willy Bach for being “absent” during the recent violent disorder, said, “I was dismayed to see some using recent tragedies for their own political ends or as an opportunity to pontificate rather than use their influence to act. I will not do so.”

He, however, admitted people were hurt and the safety of various communities and sections of the city had been compromised “by a small minority of people who wish harm upon others.”

“My office and I will continue to work with partners and the Force to calm tension and extol East Leicester’s naturally peaceful and happy community,” Matthews said.

Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby, who welcomed the new cameras, raised concerns over the significant operational costs.

“What matters is the investment in monitoring them – the operational costs are the expensive bit,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Half of young people believe Britain was founded on racism: Research
News
‘We cannot allow the world’s top AI talent to be drawn to America or China’,…
News
Morningside Pharmaceuticals founder hopes to inspire students as professor
News
Security guard praised for saving abuse victim’s life
HEALTH
Everything you need to know about Raynaud’s disease which affects 10 million Brits
News
Teenage Bradford boy killed while on holiday with mother in Pakistan
News
Indian fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give talks during World Cup:…
News
Two death row convicts in Bangladeshi-American blogger Avijit Roy’s murder case flee dramatically…
News
Gay Muslim speaker receives ‘death threats’ after school talk
News
Police failed mother and daughter who were brutally murdered in Solihull, alleges family
News
Sikh students allowed to wear kirpan on campus of US university
News
West London man died of cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW