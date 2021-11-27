Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 27, 2021
CRICKET

East Lancashire Cricket Club recruits more Asian players this year

East Lancashire Cricket Club (Photo: Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE East Lancashire Cricket Club has recruited more young Asian players this year, reported ITV News.

Coach Farouk Hussain has managed to recruit almost 200 players of Asian heritage to the club in Blackburn as English cricket attempts to repair its damaged reputation after the racism scandal, the report added.

“The boys are very passionate about the game. They turn up week in week out and they’re pestering me on the phone asking of they can have an extra sessions. we are here Christmas day and New Year’s day. This project never closes down,” Hussain told ITV News.

The school teacher added that the sport he adores hasn’t always shown him love after he and other players experienced racism in the past.

According to him, everyone can learn lessons from Yorkshire County Cricket’s recent well documented problems.

“It’s something that’s out there. When I was a child I experienced racism but there are ways of dealing with it and I think clubs are far more aware of it and are dealing with it better at the grass roots level than they were twenty or twenty five years ago,” he was quoted as saying by ITV News.

“East Lancashire Cricket club has adapted and players get to take part in street cricket events during the winter at Audley Sport and Community Centre. It’s given younger players the confidence to join.”

Saif Nasir, cricketer, told ITV News: “I love it here and I will continue to come here. There will be a time when I’m not able to attend but I’m going to enjoy the moment.”

Hussain pointed out that with a renewed focus on inclusion there really is no excuse for Lancashire to miss any more of the talent within its borders.

