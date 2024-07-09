Dyson to axe 1,000 jobs in UK

The Singapore-based company, founded by James Dyson, employs 3,500 people in Britain, including at its R&D centre in Malmesbury

Dyson vacuum cleaners are displayed at Dyson’s new global headquarters at St James Power Station in Singapore March 25, 2022. (REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo)

By: Shajil Kumar

VACUUM cleaner manufacturer Dyson will cut about 1,000 jobs in Britain, more than a quarter of its workforce in the country, as part of a global restructuring.

The Singapore-based company, founded by James Dyson, the inventor of the bagless cleaner, employs 3,500 people in Britain, including at its R&D centre in Malmesbury, west England.

CEO Hanno Kirner said on Tuesday: “We have grown quickly and, like all companies, we review our global structures from time to time to ensure we are prepared for the future. As such, we are proposing changes to our organisation, which may result in redundancies.

“Dyson operates in increasingly fierce and competitive global markets, in which the pace of innovation and change is only accelerating. We know we always need to be entrepreneurial and agile – principles that are not new to Dyson.”

As well as its revolutionary cyclonic cleaners, Dyson makes air purifiers, hair dryers and other appliances.

It started moving manufacturing from Malmesbury to Malaysia in 2002, and opened a plant in Singapore in 2013 to make digital motors.

In 2019, it moved its corporate office to Singapore to be closer to its manufacturing sites and Asian markets which accounted for much of its sales.

The move was controversial given James Dyson’s support for Britain to leave the European Union in 2016. The company however said the decision had nothing to do with Brexit.

Dyson continued to invest in research and development and product design in Britain, including working on an electric vehicle until the project was abandoned in 2019. (Reuters)