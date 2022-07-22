Website Logo
  • Friday, July 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Dutch moots ‘absurd’ plan to house refugees on cruise ships

About 3,000 refugees could be housed on the cruise ships from September.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

EXPERTS described the Dutch plan to house refugees arriving in the country on cruise ships as ‘absurd and illegal’, according to reports. The UNHCR Netherlands has also condemned the move as ‘unacceptable’.

In a controversial move, three large ships were commissioned by the Netherlands government commissioned for refugees.

Reports revealed that they were anchored at Velsen port, near IJmuiden in North Holland. Ministers are also struggling to find further willing ports.

Critics say that if the plan is implemented, it will be like a jail for refugees. Now, authorities are examining how they can allow refugees free movement on and off the ships.

The government said that with the ongoing Ukraine war, the influx of refugees has increased in the recent past and the space is limited in refugee centres.

Recently, a refugee family was forced to take refuge outside the centre in the village of Ter Apel in the north of the Netherlands.

About 3,000 refugees could be housed on the cruise ships from September under plans agreed by the Dutch cabinet earlier this week.

“The reception of asylum seekers is now far below standard. A cruise ship as a temporary measure is already a lot better than an average crisis emergency shelter. But it’s a different story if you let them float around at sea,” a spokesperson for the council for refugees, VluchtelingenWerk, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“You don’t need research to think that you can’t do that to people who have fled war and violence. You take care of refugees as a society and not from a distance at sea.”

The plan by the British government to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was also met with protests in the UK.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK’s Tories vaunt diversity in race for next PM
News
UK cybersecurity chiefs endorse scanning of phones for child abuse pictures
News
Want to heighten your experience of eating? Ditch your manners and eat with your mouth…
News
Rushed back from US last December to stop Britain from ‘sleepwalking into a national lockdown’:…
HEADLINE STORY
3,500 jobs at stake as Tata Group seeks £1.5bn in subsidies to switch to greener…
News
Girls as young as EIGHT hitting puberty and childhood obesity is to blame!
News
Saudi arrested after Israeli reporter sneaks into Mecca, sparking worldwide outrage
News
EXPLAINER-Luton Airport runway meltdown shows airports vulnerable to climate change
News
Sunak warns Truss an election risk as UK PM race enters new phase
News
Race for Downing Street: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss squabble over tax
News
Calls grow for judicial diversity as data reveal 95 per cent of senior…
News
Home Office response to Channel crossings ‘unacceptable’ says damning report
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
This fat burner can help you cut down 300 calories…
UK’s Tories vaunt diversity in race for next PM
Johnson may face byelection if he is found to have…
Dutch moots ‘absurd’ plan to house refugees on cruise ships
Teenager found guilty of double murder in Doncaster
UK cybersecurity chiefs endorse scanning of phones for child abuse…