Website Logo
  • Monday, September 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041

News

Dutch court approves border checks based on ethnicity

Represeantational Image. (iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

DUTCH border police can conduct identity checks of travellers based on their ethnicity, a district court in the Hague has ruled.

The legal challenge was brought forward by Amnesty International and black Dutch citizens to the Marechaussee frontier police’s mobile security surveillance unit, known as MTV.

Formal border checks are not carried out in the European Unions, but police does it to control illegal residence in the Netherlands.

The indicators used by the Dutch, French, German and other border police forces include ethnicity, the composition of a group of travellers, their behaviour, use of language or appearance, and travel routes.

The Dutch court defined ethnicity as “unchangeable physical characteristics, especially skin colour or race” and approved continued checks as long as other “risk indicators” were involved in the decision to stop a traveller.

“The mere fact that ethnicity plays a role in the context of MTV is not by definition discriminatory and can therefore not constitute grounds for a general ban,” said the judicial ruling.

“Being able to establish nationality is of major importance for the effectiveness of the MTV, because it can determine a person’s residence status. Ethnic appearance is not a necessary indication, but can be an objective one, of someone’s origin or nationality.”

Bamenga, whose family fled the Congo region to escape massacres in 1994, said that the “humiliating” checks risked alienating minorities in the Netherlands. “Ethnic profiling is stigmatising and bad for our society. It damages people’s trust in the government,” he was quoted as saying by The Times.

Amnesty International said it would appeal against the ruling on the grounds that it breaches the Dutch constitution.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
4 Pakistani security men killed in Balochistan attack
UK
New anti-viral nasal spray cuts the chance of catching Covid
News
EG caps fuel sale at £30 per person amid panic buying
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s founder Jinnah’s statue destroyed in Balochistan blast
INDIA
Cyclone Gulab: Two reported dead in eastern India
News
People evacuated as cyclone Gulab bears down on eastern India
News
“I think it destroyed him,” says daughter of fraud victim as MPs launch…
News
Worker crisis: Britain to issue 10,500 temporary visas
WORLD
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ right to education
News
India to export 8m Covid-19 jabs in October
News
Sabina Nessa murder: Third man arrested in ‘significant development’
INDIA
Modi meets Biden; discusses Indo-Pacific, climate and Covid
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Karan Johar’s…
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and the Russo Brothers return for…
British Asian actress Parminder Nagra set to topline ITV’s new…
Netflix drops the first-look of Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika
Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor sets October…
Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls childhood memory of watching a film…