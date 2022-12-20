Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Drug dealer arrested in Longsight after cops’ stormy raid discovers cocaine, cash; sentenced to 4 years

Yasir Ali was found alone in his bedroom trying to use his phone when the officers burst into the property on Meade Grove.

Yasir Ali (Source: Greater Manchester Police)

By: Shubham Ghosh

A drug dealer was recently caught in south Manchester following a raid by the police at his home that unearthed cocaine and cash. He was sentenced to four years and five months.

The arrested, identified as Yasir Ali, was found alone in his bedroom, trying to use his phone, when the officers stormed into the property on Meade Grove in Longsight.

Ali, 25, was arrested after the officers found scrunched-up cash in his pocket, besides sealed plastic bags containing a class A drug, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) reported.

According to the police, the raid at the property led to recovery of hidden cash worth £11,570. They were found from underneath a wardrobe in the attic; drawers in the bedroom; and a couple of pockets from a tracksuit top and three mobile phones.

The warrant took place on July 7 this year and was executed by the GMP’s City of Manchester central challenger team.

When he was interrogated by detectives, Ali continued to utter “no comment” and was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and possessing criminal property.

At an earlier hearing, he pleaded guilty to the offences and was sent to four years and five months at Manchester Crown Court on December 13.

Detective constable Paul Elkin from the City of Manchester central challenger team said, “The information that we had on Ali was certainly evidenced when we seized the drugs and cash he had in his possession and was strengthened further following the search of the property.

“The data on his devices were also analysed where we found further evidence of drugs being supplied, which we used to convict him.

“It meant that ultimately Ali had no other choice but to plead guilty to the offences that we know ruin vulnerable people’s lives and can so often bring with it a high level of risk and harm to our community.”

If one has any information related to drug activity, he/she is requested to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or dial GMP on 101.

