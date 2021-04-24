Youth jailed for killing a 74-year-old man in Luton

A hit-and-run driver has been jailed for four years for killing a 74-year-old man in Luton. He was also disqualified from driving for seven years.

Hassan Javaid, 23, of Hayhurst Road, Luton, ran off after his BMW struck Gurdial Dhalliwal on a path Dunstable Road on 29 October 2018. Dhalliwal died later that day in hospital, reported the BBC.

Javaid handed himself in to police that evening. The car also damaged a lamppost and front garden brick wall on Dunstable Road.

Javaid admitted causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing at Luton Crown Court, the report said.

According to the BBC report, Aneid Saghir, 31, of Lansdowne Road, Luton, reported the BMW as stolen and was arrested that day.

He had pleaded guilty on what would have been the first day of his trial in March and on Friday (23) was jailed for 10 months for perverting the course of justice.

Dhalliwal’s family thanked the ‘kind Samaritans’ who tried to help the grandfather, and comforted him as he lay injured.

He lived in Luton for 55 years and was well known in the community, the report added.

“We didn’t make it in time to say goodbye, but at least we were all together to identify him. Our world has fallen apart, and has been changed forever,” ,” they told the BBC.

“What a waste of such a wonderful life, to end like that. Such an unnecessary act. For us to have to cross the path where this tragedy happened will haunt us for as long as we live.”

Sgt Mark Dollard said: “Dhalliwal’s death was truly needless, caused by Javaid’s dangerous and senseless driving, and our thoughts are with his family.

“Javaid and Saghir’s actions that day were compounded by the driver fleeing the scene, and a series of lies to attempt to avoid justice.”