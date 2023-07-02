Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Dream11 to replace Byju’s as India team sponsor

BCCI President Roger Binny (ANI Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

FANTASY gaming company Dream11 will be the lead sponsor of India’s national cricket team for three years, the country’s cricket board announced on Saturday (1).

The Dream11 logo will be seen on India’s jerseys starting from the test series against the West Indies this month, which will be the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, the BCCI added in a statement.

Financial details of the deal were not released. Dream11 replaces Byju’s as lead sponsor, after the BCCI’s contract with the education technology firm ended in March.

“I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again,” BCCI President Roger Binny said.

“From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers.

“As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience.”

Earlier this year, Adidas came on board as India’s kit sponsors in a deal until March 2028.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
‘It stings’: Sunak says he experienced racism growing up
Sports
Steve Smith’s latest ton leaves an indelible mark on record books
CRICKET
Yuzvendra Chahal: Chess has taught me patience
HEADLINE STORY
Ben Stokes ‘deeply sorry’ after cricket report exposes racism and sexism
HEADLINE STORY
Cricket racism: ECB recommends £500,000 fine for Yorkshire
Sports
England call up Josh Tongue to replace Moeen Ali
Sports
Former cricketers in Kenya organise reunion
HEADLINE STORY
Racism ‘entrenched’ in English cricket: Report
HEADLINE STORY
Cricket World Cup to begin on October 5
Sports
Pakistan evaluating World Cup participation in India
Sports
Taskin Ahmed shines in Bangladesh’s record 546-run Test win
Sports
Moeen Ali says one-word message prompted Ashes return
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW