Dr Selva & Tharshiny Pankaj

IN THE HEART of London, a visionary educator is orchestrating a quiet revolution. Dr. Selva Pankaj, who built a global education empire from a modest tuition service, isn't just preparing students for the future – he’s preparing the future itself.

The twist in Dr. Pankaj's story came through an unexpected mirror: his digital twin. “It was even leading the conversation,” he tells the GG2 Power List, describing the AI version of himself that could intelligently discuss his three published books.

This encounter didn't unsettle him; it ignited him. Soon, he was immersing himself in the lectures of Geoffrey Hinton, the British Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer scientist known as the ‘godfather of AI’, determined to understand the machinery of artificial minds.

“AI is the new way of breathing,” he declares with characteristic directness. It's a bold statement from someone who has spent over two decades shaping human minds, but Dr. Pankaj sees no contradiction. Together with his wife Tharshiny Pankaj, he has transformed their millennium-born venture, Regent Global, into an educational powerhouse spanning four continents, including Regent College London, Regent Institute in the Middle East, and Gulf Indian High School Dubai.

Yet it's his latest venture, AI Regent (AIR), that reveals his most ambitious vision yet.

“For the last 25 years, we have been fortunate enough to educate humans at very different levels, whether at schools or nurseries or higher education,” he says.

“The next 25 years, we are going to educate the machines alongside humans. Since digital intelligence is going to become far greater than biological human intelligence, we need to then learn how to co-exist and grow.”

AIR embodies this vision. It is a call to action – an effort to upskill individuals and businesses in the responsible and effective use of AI. He stresses that AI is not here to replace humans; rather, it is here to augment human capabilities. “AI is not going to take your job; the people who can use AI better are going to take your job,” he adds.

His influence extends beyond the classroom. At Dubai's World Government Summit, where global leaders gather to shape humanity's future, Dr. Pankaj observed the UAE's swift response to technological change. He notes how they appointed chief AI officers in every government department following Elon Musk's suggestion – not mere IT professionals rebranded, but genuine AI specialists.

“They are embracing it big time,” he says, his admiration evident.

The urgency in his voice is unmistakable when he warns, “There are only two types of companies that we will see in the near future: those that adopted and worked well with AI, and those that closed down and vanished.”

It's not mere rhetoric – Regent Global, with its diverse portfolio across education, real estate, investments, and tourism, is now fully AI-driven.

“Everything we do is now driven by AI,” he says. “Bit by bit, we will train the humans in our sectors to use this incredibly powerful thing.

“At Regent Global, we have about 1,000 people across four continents. How I see it is AIR becoming a client for the rest of my businesses to enable us to adopt.”

But amidst this technological revolution, Dr. Pankaj hasn't lost sight of human connection. The Global Unity Dinner (GUD), an annual event he organises, brings together industry leaders across sectors. What began as a Sri Lankan community gathering has evolved into a celebration of diversity.

“When David Cameron was prime minister, we had the privilege to work with him, and he had this idea of a Big Society and bringing communities together. It has evolved in a huge way, embracing all languages and religions,” he explains.

“We don't charge. We don't fundraise. We do simple things that matter. My wife, Tharshiny, takes the lead and engages attendees in simple yet profound ways, like taking a pledge to change one thing.”

This year, GUD is happening on 13 June, which falls on a Friday, a day-date combination often considered unlucky. “Maybe this time, we will talk about superstition and fear,” he chuckles at the coincidence.

His pragmatism extends to politics. A long-time Conservative Party supporter, he views their electoral defeat last year with characteristic equilibrium. “That's democracy,” he observes. “One can't always win. Sometimes you will lose and come back stronger. The UK and its institutions are far better than political parties. That's the beauty of the UK.”

Despite maintaining residency in the US and Dubai, his loyalty to Britain remains steadfast. “The UK will be always my home,” he affirms, while overseeing Regent Global’s operations across what he calls ‘the four pillars’: the US, the UK, the UAE, and India.

Perhaps his most pressing concern lies in education’s resistance to change. “Universities and schools are still asking the wrong questions,” he laments. “They are trying to fight ChatGPT instead of embracing it. Our assessment systems are absolutely redundant.”

His frustration is palpable: “Educators have a massive need to adapt. But sadly, they're not doing it fast enough.”

Dr. Pankaj's vision of the future is both exhilarating and sobering. “The industrial revolution took away our manual labour,” he reflects. “This next revolution is going to take away the mental aspect. It's essential for us to figure out our purpose even more.”