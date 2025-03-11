TWENTY-THREE years ago, Dr Rangan Chatterjee began his career as a general practitioner. Today, he stands as one of Britain's most influential voices in wellness, transforming how millions view the connection between emotional well-being and physical health.

With five bestselling books, two wildly popular podcasts, and a starring role on BBC One’s Doctor in the House, he has cemented his place as a trusted voice in the world of health and happiness. But what makes him truly powerful and influential is his ability to distil complex ideas into simple, actionable advice that resonates with millions.

Behind Chatterjee's meteoric rise lies a poignant family story. His father, Dr Tarun Chatterjee, left Kolkata in the 1960s to work as a consultant at Manchester Royal Infirmary. The elder Chatterjee's punishing schedule – returning home merely to eat and change clothes before heading back to hospital – led to chronic sleep deprivation. He later developed lupus, a long-term autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue, from which he never recovered.

This tragedy shaped Chatterjee’s outlook, instilling in him a lifelong belief in the importance of maintaining health – not just for longevity, but for quality of life.

Today, Chatterjee is on a mission to help others avoid the pitfalls of modern living. His podcasts, Feel Better, Live More and Built to Thrive (on Amazon Music), have become essential listening for those seeking balance.

“I want to cut through all the noise,” he has said, “and share simple, science-backed tips that leave people feeling inspired and empowered.”

His latest book, Make Change That Lasts, his sixth, published in January 2025, presents a nine-step formula for building lasting positive habits. The book was inspired by a meeting with Dr Edith Eger, a 93-year-old Auschwitz survivor, who told him, “The greatest prison is the one you create inside your own mind.”

This profound insight underpins Chatterjee’s approach: mental and emotional well-being are as crucial as physical health.

This March, Chatterjee will embark on his UK tour, The Thrive Tour: Be The Architect of Your Health and Happiness. His goal? To show that health and happiness are skills anyone can master.

“People have massively over-complicated things,” he explained. “They’re struggling with their health, moods, and relationships. But if we know what to work on, we can all get better at this. That’s what I want to share.”

Chatterjee's genius lies in his ability to simplify complex health concepts for busy lives.

“I understand people are busy, they have work pressures, family pressures, maybe they have old parents. But I’m convinced that dedicating even five minutes a day towards health can be transformative,” he said.

Beyond diet and exercise, he champions gratitude and altruism.

“Spend five minutes each day reflecting on the positives in your life,” he advises. “And try to recall what you did to make someone happy. These small acts can work wonders for emotional well-being.”