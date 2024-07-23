In memoriam: Dr Kantibhai Parmar, NHS doctor and community leader in Rugby

Kantibhai was driven by a commitment to give back to society and always believed in helping those less fortunate. He believed in service and not money

Dr Kantibhai B Parmar began work in 1970 as a junior partner at a practice in Rugby

By: Eastern Eye

A PIONEERING Asian doctor who served in the NHS for nearly four decades is being mourned by the community in the Midlands.

Dr Kantibhai B Parmar, a much-loved GP in Rugby, passed away peacefully at his home last Thursday (18). He was 93.

Kantibhai grew up in Navsari, Gujarat, where he graduated in microbiology from Garda College before studying medicine at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

In September 1965, Kantibhai arrived in the UK, leaving behind his wife and young daughter who would join him later in England. Like many of his generation, Kantibhai persevered as he adjusted to life in a new country.

He travelled to Birmingham, where he lived with a cousin, and applied for hospital positions. He was accepted at St Cross Hospital in Rugby and over the next five years, completed a rotating internship, training to be a GP.

During this time, he occasionally visited London and met his friend and future in-law, Ramniklal Solanki, the late founding editor-in-chief of Garavi Gujarat news weekly, the flagship title of Asian Media Group.

Both men met Dr Jivraj Mehta, India’s high commissioner to the UK, and sometimes shared lunch with the diplomat at the India House canteen.

In 1968, Kantibhai was joined by his wife Ramilaben and their 15-year-old daughter, Neela. Kantibhai’s two other children, Sheila and Ashvin, were born a few years later in Rugby.

Upon completing his GP training, Kantibhai began work in 1970 as a junior partner at a practice in Rugby. In 1975, he took over the surgery, which he built into a highly successful practice serving thousands of patients.

Kantibhai also ran a family planning clinic and a rheumatology clinic, both in the community health centre for 15 years. He was also a police surgeon in the 1980s.

He also helped run medical camps in India, taking a group of 40 doctors to Puttaparthi in south India for four weeks at a time.

Despite the demands of his day job, Kantibhai was keen to contribute to the local Asian community. Along with his wife, he set up the Sai Centre in Rugby, where he taught Bal Vikas, lessons on Hindu culture, every Sunday.

Students learned about Hindu scriptures and other faiths, sang bhajans, and were taught humanitarian values.

Kantibhai was driven by a commitment to give back to society and always believed in helping those less fortunate. He once said, “Do not go after money, do service. God has given you a beautiful gift. Do seva (service) and help others as much as you can.”

In 2002, when he was in his early 70s, Kantibhai retired and enjoyed reading poetry and literature and listening to classical music. He also learned to play the flute and harmonium.

Kantibhai donated to many charitable causes, particularly those involved in the education of children, medical research, and animal welfare.

Kantibhai is survived by his wife, three children, and three grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby on Friday (26) morning.