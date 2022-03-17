Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 17, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

News

Dr Ashish Jha becomes Biden’s Covid-19 response coordinator

Dr Ashish Jha

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN AMERICAN public health expert Dr Ashish Jha will take over as president Joe Biden’s Covid-19 response coordinator next month, the White House announced on Thursday (17).

The current coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, it said. Jha is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

The US president in a statement praised Dr Jha as one of the leading public health experts in America and “a well-known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming public presence.”

“..And as we enter a new moment in the pandemic – executing on my National Covid-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from Covid – Dr Jha is the perfect person for the job,” Biden said.

“I appreciate both Jeff and Dr Jha for working closely to ensure a smooth transition, and I look forward to continued progress in the months ahead.”

Dr Jha was born in Pursaulia, Bihar in 1970. He moved to Toronto, Canada in 1979 and then to the US in 1983. In 1992, he graduated Magna Cum Laude from Columbia University with a BA in economics. He received his MD from Harvard Medical School in 1997 and then trained as a resident in Internal Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

He returned to Boston to complete his fellowship in General Medicine from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. In 2004, he completed his Master of Public Health degree at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. He was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2013.

Dr Jha is recognized globally as an expert on pandemic preparedness and response as well as on health policy research and practice. He has led groundbreaking research around Ebola and is now on the frontlines of the Covid-19 response.

Biden praised Zients and his team for “stunning” and “consequential” progress against the coronavirus pandemic.

Zients, an experienced manager and government executive, was brought on by Biden before he took office to devise and execute federal government response to the coronavirus pandemic, including shoring up supply and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics and tests.

“When Jeff took this job, less than one per cent of Americans were fully vaccinated; fewer than half our schools were open; and unlike much of the developed world, America lacked any at-home Covid tests. Today, almost 80 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated; over 100 million are boosted; virtually every school is open, and hundreds of millions of at-home tests are distributed every month,” he said.

“In addition, the US leads the global effort to fight Covid, delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation on Earth. The progress that he and his team have made is stunning and even more important consequential. Lives have been saved.”

Biden noted that the US is leading the global effort to fight Covid, “delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Two found guilty of Leicester man’s murder
US
Biden believes Garcetti will be an ‘excellent representative’ to India
UK
Rochdale sex offender says he was treated ‘like a political football’
News
British Medical Association commemorates pandemic heroes
News
UK unveils ‘Inclusive Britain’ action plan to tackle racial disparities
INDIA
India’s Supreme Court to hear hijab case after Holi festival
News
Study: Areas with large minority population face highest climate risk
UK
Britain approves antibody-based Covid-19 treatment
News
Insurgents murdered Rohingya leader, Bangladesh police admit
UK
British Indian author Manjeet Mann shortlisted for children’s book award
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka offers cash to families of civil war dead
SRI LANKA
Angry crowd tries to storm Sri Lanka president’s office
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka seeks IMF bailout
Two found guilty of Leicester man’s murder
Biden believes Garcetti will be an ‘excellent representative’ to India
Dev Patel to bankroll an international film, titled KNOT
Dr Ashish Jha becomes Biden’s Covid-19 response coordinator
Rochdale sex offender says he was treated ‘like a political…