Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Don’t know how they explain it to their conscience: Naseeruddin Shah on the silence of three Khans on Prophet row

Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has spoken about the film industry’s silence on the BJP leader’s remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

With particular emphasis on the three Khans of Bollywood – Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir, Shah said in an interview that the biggest stars in the country have too much to lose by speaking up about such important issues.

When asked about the silence of the film industry and the three Khans, over the Prophet Mohammed row, Shah said, “I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don’t know how they explain (it) to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose.”

Citing Aaryan Khan’s case as an example, he said, “What happened to Shah Rukh Khan and the dignity with which he faced it was admirable. It was nothing but a witch-hunt. He has kept his mouth shut. All he did was support Trinamool and applaud Mamata Banerjee. Sonu Sood gets raided. Anyone who makes any statement gets a response. Maybe I am next. I don’t know. (laughs) Though they won’t find anything.”

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs bust aboard a Goa-bound cruise ship last year and was subsequently sent to jail for several weeks before being granted bail. Aryan and five others were given a clean chit by the NCB in its charge sheet recently, due to a ‘lack of sufficient evidence’.

When asked about Akshay Kumar’s recent output and Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster film The Kashmir Files, Shah said, “They want to be on the winning side.”

He called The Kashmir Files ‘an almost fictionalised version of the suffering of Kashmiri Hindus’ and said that the ‘government is promoting it’.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Russo Brothers heap praises on Dhanush, say ‘he is fantastic in The Gray Man’
News
‘Representation matters,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she wishes ‘luck and love’ to Farhan Akhtar and…
Lifestyle
Styles notes with Neelam: East meets West
Entertainment
Want to sign up for your design masterclass: SRK to wife Gauri
Entertainment
Excited to connect with Indian audience with Sadqay Tumhare, says Pakistani actor Mahira Khan
Entertainment
Netflix sets premiere date for She season 2
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar a fascinating person: Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan says he would love to play Spider-Man
Entertainment
‘Her journey has definitely left an impression on my soul:’ Huma Qureshi after…
Entertainment
‘I knew Brahmastra will be a difficult film to make:’ Ayan Mukerji on…
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan promises to lend help to a female fan facing domestic abuse,…
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar pens note for Ms Marvel team; praises show for ‘conscious inclusiveness’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Believe it or not: Staring at your phone for too…
John Lyon School hosts Indian High Commission officials
Pharmacists and nurses at GP clinics will be allowed to…
Russo Brothers heap praises on Dhanush, say ‘he is fantastic…
Gujarat woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy – see…
Average cost of filling up car in UK crosses £100…