Trump says accused in Dallas motel beheading will face first-degree murder charge

Trump

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 15, 2025
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has described Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, the Indian-origin motel manager killed in Dallas, as a “well-respected person” and said the accused will face a first-degree murder charge.

Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed last week at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old undocumented Cuban immigrant with a criminal history.

In his first remarks on the killing, Trump blamed the immigration policies of former president Joe Biden, calling the attacker an “illegal alien” who should have been deported.

“I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an illegal alien from Cuba who should have never been in our country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

He added that the accused, who is in custody, “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree.”

Trump said the suspect had been arrested earlier for “terrible crimes,” including child sex abuse, grand theft auto and false imprisonment, but was released under the Biden administration because Cuba refused to take him back.

“Rest assured, the time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is over under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in making America safe again,” Trump said.

Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, was attacked with a machete in the motel where he lived and worked.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said he was horrified by Nagamallaiah’s murder, calling him a hardworking Indian-American immigrant who was killed in front of his wife and 18-year-old son. “My deepest condolences go to his family. The perpetrator must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Cobos-Martinez had been released from ICE custody earlier this year after Cuba refused his deportation because of his criminal record. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said the case highlights broader immigration challenges. “This is exactly why the Trump Administration was removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries such as Uganda and South Sudan,” she said.

The Consulate General of India in Houston is monitoring the case and providing consular support. Consul General DC Manjunath said the consulate “is in contact with the family and local authorities, offering all necessary assistance.”

The Indian-American community expressed shock. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America condemned the killing, calling it part of a disturbing national trend. “These tragedies highlight an alarming societal breakdown where political discord erodes cohesion, violence spreads unchecked, and government responses are mere lip service. We demand full investigations and a national inquiry into America’s collapsing civil dialogue,” it said.

Indiaspora, a global network of Indian-origin leaders, said it was “deeply saddened and horrified by the brutality of this crime” and condemned the act “in the strongest possible terms.” It added, “Every person deserves safety and dignity regardless of identity.”

Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, said the community was “shaken again” by the beheading. “In times like this, we must remember our shared humanity and choose patience and acceptance over violence,” she said.

Dallas Police said the killing was recorded on motel CCTV cameras. Cobos-Martinez remains jailed without bond pending trial.

Nagamallaiah’s funeral was held on September 13 in Flower Mound, Texas, attended by close family and friends. A fundraiser for his family has collected over USD 321,326. The case has renewed debate over immigration enforcement and the difficulties faced by US authorities when countries refuse to accept deportees.

(With inputs from PTI)

dallas motel murderdonald trumpimmigrationindian-american

