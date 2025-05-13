Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

DJI Mavic 4 Pro launches with 360° rotating gimbal and 100MP camera for aerial creators

The company’s most advanced and flexible drone to date

DJI Mavic 4 Pro

DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones

DJI
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 13, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

DJI has officially launched the Mavic 4 Pro, a feature-packed drone aimed at serious content creators, filmmakers, and drone enthusiasts. Combining major hardware upgrades with innovative new features, the Mavic 4 Pro introduces a 360-degree rotating gimbal, a 100-megapixel Hasselblad camera, and a 51-minute maximum flight time — the longest ever on a Mavic model.

With this launch, DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones, offering versatile image capture capabilities from virtually any angle. The new design and functionality position the Mavic 4 Pro as the company’s most advanced and flexible drone to date.

Triple-camera array with 100MP Hasselblad sensor

The standout feature of the Mavic 4 Pro is its triple-camera system, featuring focal lengths of 28mm, 70mm, and 168mm. Each camera supports advanced features such as Dual Native ISO Fusion and RAW stacking for improved image consistency and quality.

At the centre of the system is the all-new 100MP 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad sensor, which supports the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution for exceptional colour accuracy. With a variable aperture ranging from f/2.0 to f/11, the main camera is capable of stunning low-light performance and cinematic starburst effects. It also supports 6K/60fps HDR video, offering a dynamic range of up to 16 stops.

The 70mm medium telephoto camera features a 48MP 1/1.3-inch sensor and f/2.8 aperture, allowing for compressed perspectives and enhanced portrait shots. The 168mm telephoto lens uses a 50MP 1/1.5-inch sensor and optimised gimbal algorithms to produce stable, high-quality close-ups even at long distances.

First-of-its-kind 360° Infinity Gimbal

For the first time on a DJI drone, the Mavic 4 Pro introduces an Infinity Gimbal with full 360° rotation and 70° upward tilt. This enables users to capture creative angles, including Dutch angles and gravity-defying movements, that were previously only possible through post-processing or complex manoeuvres.

Professional-grade video capture

All three cameras on the Mavic 4 Pro support 4K/60fps HDR recording, while the main Hasselblad camera goes further with 6K/60fps HDR video. Slow-motion enthusiasts can also take advantage of 4K/120fps on the main and medium telephoto cameras, while the telephoto lens records at 4K/100fps.

To ensure consistent colour across all footage, the cameras offer 10-bit D-Log, D-Log M, and HLG profiles — catering to creators who require high dynamic range and professional-grade colour grading.

Safer flying in low-light environments

The Mavic 4 Pro improves on DJI’s renowned obstacle avoidance system with six low-light fisheye sensors and dual processors. This provides high-resolution environmental awareness and omnidirectional obstacle sensing, even in darker conditions or when flying at speeds up to 18 m/s.

The drone can also remember flight paths using visual positioning, even when GPS signals are weak, and return home safely if needed. DJI's ActiveTrack 360° system offers subject tracking even when partially obstructed, and vehicle detection up to 200 metres — useful for complex automotive or action shots.

Longer flights, longer range

With a redesigned aerodynamic body and 95Wh battery, the Mavic 4 Pro offers up to 51 minutes of flight time and a top speed of 90 kph. Its range extends to 41 km, while the new O4+ transmission system ensures low-latency, high-definition video streaming up to 30 km.

New DJI RC Pro 2 controller

DJI has also introduced a new RC Pro 2 controller, designed specifically for the Mavic 4 Pro. It features a 7-inch high-bright Mini-LED display, a rotatable screen for vertical shooting, and a built-in microphone for audio recording. The RC Pro 2 includes 128GB of internal storage, 4-hour battery life, and enterprise-grade transmission reliability.

Intelligent charging and storage options

DJI’s new 240W Power Adapter and Parallel Charging Hub can charge three batteries at once, prioritising the one with the lowest charge. It also functions as a 100W power bank and allows energy transfer between batteries.

The Mavic 4 Pro offers internal storage of 64GB as standard, with the Creator Combo version including 512GB. DJI QuickTransfer enables fast file transfers over Wi-Fi 6 without needing to remove the drone from its case.

Pricing and availability in the UK

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro is now available to order from DJI’s official UK store and authorised retailers. Pricing in the UK is as follows:

  • DJI Mavic 4 Pro (DJI RC 2) – £1,799
    Includes 64GB internal storage, DJI RC 2 remote, and one Intelligent Flight Battery.
  • DJI Mavic 4 Pro Fly More Combo – £2,299
    Includes 64GB storage, DJI RC 2 remote, two additional batteries, 100W USB-C power adapter, charging hub, and shoulder bag.
  • DJI Mavic 4 Pro Creator Combo – £3,029
    Features 512GB internal storage, DJI RC Pro 2 controller, 240W adapter, USB-C cable, two extra batteries, charging hub, and shoulder bag.

DJI Care Refresh plans are also available, covering accidental damage including flyaways and water exposure, with one- and two-year options.

- YouTubeYouTube/ DJI

For drone enthusiasts, filmmakers, and content creators looking to push the limits of aerial photography and videography, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is now one of the most advanced tools on the market.

aerial photographycontent creatorscreator combodegree rotatingdrone enthusiastsfilmmakersgimbalprofessionalgrade videouk storeyoutubedji mavic 4 pro

Related News

Sheikh Hasina
Asia

Bangladesh Election Commission suspends Awami League’s registration

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani
Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani reunite for a new slice-of-life film after 3 Idiots and PK

Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award
Entertainment

Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award at UK Asian Film Festival 2025

UK unemployment
UK

UK unemployment rises to highest level since 2021

More For You

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer continues to operate its 1,000 physical stores.

Reuters

Marks and Spencer confirms customer data taken in cyber attack

MARKS AND SPENCER (M&S) said on Tuesday that some personal customer data was taken during a cyber attack that has affected its online operations for more than three weeks.

The British retailer stopped accepting online orders on 25 April. Its share price has dropped 15 per cent since the Easter weekend, when issues with orders first appeared.

Keep ReadingShow less
IMF approves $2.4bn Pakistan bailout despite Indian opposition

Pakistan finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks during an interview at the 2025 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

IMF approves $2.4bn Pakistan bailout despite Indian opposition

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday (9) approved a loan programme review for Pakistan, unlocking around $1 billion (£790 million) in much-needed funds and greenlighting a new $1.4bn (£1.1bn) bailout despite India's objections.

Pakistan came to the brink of default in 2023, as a political crisis compounded an economic downturn and drove the nation's debt burden to terminal levels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bill Gates Vows to Donate Bulk of His Fortune by 2045

Gates explained that his new approach to giving accelerates his previous plan

Getty

Bill Gates to give away most of his wealth by 2045

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has announced his intention to give away 99% of his wealth by 2045, pledging to accelerate his charitable giving through his foundation.

In a blog post published on Thursday, 8 May 2025, Gates, 69, shared his plan to use the next two decades to distribute most of his vast fortune. He intends to wind down the operations of his foundation by 2045, a decision that marks an acceleration of his previous philanthropic goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bank of England

The announcement from the Bank of England followed Donald Trump’s announcement of a trade agreement with Britain.

Reuters

Bank of England cuts interest rate to 4.25 per cent

THE BANK OF ENGLAND on Thursday cut its key interest rate by a quarter point to 4.25 per cent, citing concerns over slowing economic growth due to US tariffs.

This was the central bank’s fourth interest rate cut in nine months and had been widely expected by markets. The move comes in contrast to the US Federal Reserve, which decided on Wednesday to keep borrowing costs unchanged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keir-Starmer-Getty

'Our India trade deal ... is good for British jobs. The criticism on the double taxation is incoherent nonsense,' Starmer said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starmer rejects claims of favouring Indian workers in trade deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Wednesday dismissed criticism that the government had sold out British workers by offering tax exemptions to some Indian workers as part of the new free trade agreement with India. He called the claims “incoherent nonsense”.

The trade deal, announced on Tuesday, includes tariff reductions on British imports to India and allows some short-term Indian workers to be exempt from paying into Britain’s social security system for up to three years. The exemption is part of the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) and also applies to British workers in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc