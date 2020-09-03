DJ Angel is flying high

MUMBAI-BASED STAR ON MIXING, MUSIC AND MAKING IT IN A MAN’S WORLD

by ASJAD NAZIR

A NEW wave of fierce women have made sure that the DJ domain no longer belongs to males and those at the very top have brought an explosive new energy to the decks.

One of the fabulous women who has headed this new movement is Mumbai-based DJ Angel, who did a virtual gig in the UK by a live video link recently.

A drummer at school, she had realised a passion for spinning hit songs in 2007 and has since lit up big venues with her superb DJing skills, including playing to a crowd of 10,000.

Beyond the decks, DJ Angel has made a formidable reputation for herself as a Bollywood remixer, delivering dynamite mixes for films, including Aashiqui 2, Boss, Bullet Raja, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Dedh Ishqiya, Heropanti, Kick and Tevar. Her ability to read a party crowd is becoming legendary.

Eastern Eye caught up with DJ Angel in the middle of India’s lockdown to talk about her DJing journey, eye-catching look, future plans and unique style.

What first connected you to DJing?

It was when I first attended a party in Ahmedabad at the age of 17 in 1997. I was so fascinated with the whole DJing scene and that sparked my interest.

How did you feel doing your first professional DJ set?

(Laughs) I was very nervous and dreamed that my players were not working. I remember doing one week of practice before my set.

Tell us about the kind of music you play?

I am very open-minded in terms of music and will play what my crowd loves, whether it’s hip hop, Bollywood or house. But mostly, I play Bollywood and enjoy the way people dance and respond to it.

What has been your most memorable DJ set?

My last Holi show was my most memorable set where I played for a 10,000 plus crowd. And the response was amazing. I have many memorable sets, but this one was the most recent one that comes to mind.

How have you been able to make it big in a male dominated domain?

(Smiles) It was a little difficult in the beginning, but thanks to my technical knowledge and music sense I pulled it off well.

What advice would you like to give women wanting to DJ?

I just want to say one thing – be passionate about your work and journey, and there are no shortcuts to success. Be constant.

What is the secret of a great set?

You have to know your crowd, know your music and do your homework well before every set

How big is your musical collection and how do you remain on top of it?

(Laughs) I have collected music for the last 30 years, so it might be around 5TB now. I keep myself updated through YouTube, following new releases and regularly checking the top music charts globally.

Do you have some ‘go-to songs’ that never fail with a crowd?

Yes, I do have some. Play any Punjabi song, especially Mundiya Toh Bach Ke or any Salman Khan number, such as Swag Se Swagat or Jumme Ki Raat, and people go mad on them. My current go-to song

is Aankh Mare.

What kind of music dominates your own personal playlist?

In my personal playlist, you will find more of deep house, pop charts and pure old school house.

You are an accomplished remixer, but what has been the favourite that you have done?

My most favourite remix is my most recent one, Mehrama Official Remix from Love Aaj Kal (2020).

What are your future musical plans?

I am working on original singles. I already have two songs ready. One is a Punjabi folk track and the other is a rap song. I am planning to release them after this whole pandemic gets over.

What do you think of the UK party scene?

The UK is one place I have not played until now, but I have heard a lot about the party scene they have. I would love to play there.

You have a striking look. What are your fashion inspirations?

My fashion inspiration is to be comfortable in what you wear. I don’t follow trends and prefer comfort over them.

If you could master something new in music, what would it be and why?

I have been learning classical singing since last one year and have to master it soon.

What inspires you?

Friends and fans. They push me to do more.

Why do you love being a DJ?

Music, music, music! Plus, who doesn’t love seeing people screaming your name and dancing on your music?