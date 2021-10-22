Website Logo
  Friday, October 22, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 453,042
Total Cases 34,143,236
Today's Fatalities 231
Today's Cases 15,786
Diwali celebrations return to Trafalgar Square

By: Sattwik Biswal

SADIQ KHAN, mayor of London said that once again Trafalgar Square will be decked up to celebrate Diwali on October 23 (Saturday).

The festival of Diwali, celebrated by Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities across London will see the Square having a light display, arts and crafts, range of food stalls open to the public.

Diwali at the Trafalgar Square will run from 4pm to 10pm. There will be entertainment on the big screen, including dance and song performances from London and beyond. In addition there will be yoga, cookery demonstrations, Ramayana storytelling and more.

The celebrations, organised by the mayor of London and supported by the Diwali in London Committee, are free to enjoy and open to Londoners and visitors of all backgrounds.

Khan said: “I want to send my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, in London and around the world.

“As our communities come together to share hospitality and remember the story of Rama and Sita, I am delighted to welcome the return of Diwali festivities in Trafalgar Square.

“Our experiences over the past 18 months have reinforced the importance of the themes at the heart of Diwali: the symbolic victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

“The spirit of this vibrant festival brings us all together and embodies the diverse and welcoming spirit of our great city. From my family to yours, I wish everyone a Happy Diwali.”

Shivali Ruparelia, chair of Diwali in London 2021 said: “As we emerge from our darkest days… we pay tribute but with triumph as we celebrate Diwali the Festival of Lights that will illuminate London and our souls again. We look forward to seeing you all at this year’s very special, very different, very colourful, uplifting celebration at London’s iconic Trafalgar Square.”

