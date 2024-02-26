  • Monday, February 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Disney’s India unit to merge with Reliance: Report

The deal comes as billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani readies to host Disney chief Robert Iger on March 1 for his son’s wedding in India

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo credit: PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

India’s Reliance Industries has signed a “binding pact” for a merger deal with Walt Disney’s local unit, Bloomberg News reported Monday, a major shakeup for the country’s multi-billion dollar entertainment industry.

India’s entertainment market is already one of the world’s biggest, with the expected merger set to create a vast and powerful entertainment giant.

The report of the deal comes as billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, chairman of oil-to-telecoms giant Reliance Industries, readies to host Disney chief Robert Iger on March 1 for his son’s wedding in India’s western Gujarat state.

Bloomberg said the deal is expected to see the media unit of Reliance and its affiliates hold at least a 61-percent stake in the merged entity, with Disney holding the rest.

There was no immediate response from either Disney or Reliance.

Disney has been under significant pressure ever since Iger left the company only to be brought out of semi-retirement more than a year ago when his successor underperformed.

Ambani, 66, is the world’s 10th-richest person according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list.

He has invited a guest list of powerful businessmen and politicians to celebrate the wedding of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of an industrialist, from March 1-3.

Broadcaster CNBC-TV18, partially owned by Reliance, said Ambani’s guest list included Meta head Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, along with investment and banking chiefs, plus Bollywood and cricket stars.

Other guests include Ivanka Trump, the former US president’s daughter, as well as ex-Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper and the King of Bhutan.

Last month a proposed $10 billion merger between India’s Zee Entertainment and the local unit of Japanese giant Sony was called off, reportedly because of disagreements over who would lead the new entity. (AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
UK launches competition probe into homebuilders
Business
GottaBe! Marketing champions inclusivity with multicultural marketing
Business
Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people
News
Indian company, 26 others face EU sanctions over exports to Russia
INDIA
Semiconductor consortium urges India to rethink digital duties
Buisness
End to recession in sight as Britons begin spending again
INDIA
Indian court offers temporary protection for Byju’s
News
UK minister in India to assess progress in trade deal talks
Business
HSBC shares tank on China impairment scare
News
Asian business among 524 companies fined for flouting minimum wage norms
Business
Indian delegation heads to London for FTA talks
HEADLINE STORY
Barclays focuses on Britain, cost cuts, buybacks to woo investors
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW