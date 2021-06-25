Website Logo
  • Friday, June 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 393,310
Total Cases 30,134,445
Today's Fatalities 1,329
Today's Cases 51,667

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for Jimmy Sheirgill’s crime thriller film Collar Bomb

Jimmy Sheirgill (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Disney+ Hotstar, which has acquired several interesting movies titles lately, has set the premiere date for the crime thriller film Collar Bomb, starring Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role. The film will release on the streaming platform on July 9, 2021.

According to a press release issued by the streamer, Collar Bomb will be available for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium exclusively. Sheirgill, whose credits include several memorable films such as Maachis (1996), Mohabbatein (2000), Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), and the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, plays the role of a police officer in the film.

“When a ticking bomb takes control of his quaint town, officer Manoj Hesi sets out to catch the evil mastermind as he tries to saves hundreds of innocent lives,” the plotline reads.

Collar Bomb has been directed by Dnyanesh Zoting. In addition to Jimmy Sheirgill, the film also features Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande in important roles. The story has been written by Nikhil Nair. Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment have jointly produced the film.

After Collar Bomb, Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in the upcoming streaming show Choona, set at Netflix. To be directed by filmmaker Pushpendra Nath Misra, the heist comedy-drama also features Namit Das, and Monika Panwar in significant roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: 5 rib-tickling comic-capers of Karisma Kapoor to rock your weekend
Entertainment
Nayanthara in consideration to pair opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s directorial
Entertainment
Salman Khan talks about acknowledging mistakes and not repeating them
Entertainment
Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh to topline SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys
TELEVISION
Romesh Ranganathan to unravel high profile deaths on new TV show
Entertainment
Aalika Shaikh on reuniting with Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll: It didn’t feel like we…
Entertainment
Bombay High Court adjourns hearing on Kangana Ranaut’s plea for passport renewal
Entertainment
Netflix announces a new anthology titled Feels Like Ishq
Entertainment
Film based on Sushant Singh Rajput: Delhi High Court issues notice on appeal…
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Satyanarayan Ki Katha?
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju team up for the Hindi remake of Telugu…
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu to star in a multilingual pan-India sci-fi film
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
India’s richest state shuts malls, cinemas as new variant spreads
Sri Lanka pardons suspected Tamil Tigers convicted under terrorism law
England’s Buttler ruled out of Sri Lanka matches
Indian police probe fake vaccine scams in two cities
Kohli defends team combination after WTC final defeat
Birthday Special: 5 rib-tickling comic-capers of Karisma Kapoor to rock…