Disney+ Hotstar sets premiere date for Jimmy Sheirgill’s crime thriller film Collar Bomb

Jimmy Sheirgill (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Disney+ Hotstar, which has acquired several interesting movies titles lately, has set the premiere date for the crime thriller film Collar Bomb, starring Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role. The film will release on the streaming platform on July 9, 2021.

According to a press release issued by the streamer, Collar Bomb will be available for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium exclusively. Sheirgill, whose credits include several memorable films such as Maachis (1996), Mohabbatein (2000), Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), and the Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, plays the role of a police officer in the film.

“When a ticking bomb takes control of his quaint town, officer Manoj Hesi sets out to catch the evil mastermind as he tries to saves hundreds of innocent lives,” the plotline reads.

Collar Bomb has been directed by Dnyanesh Zoting. In addition to Jimmy Sheirgill, the film also features Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande in important roles. The story has been written by Nikhil Nair. Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment have jointly produced the film.

After Collar Bomb, Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in the upcoming streaming show Choona, set at Netflix. To be directed by filmmaker Pushpendra Nath Misra, the heist comedy-drama also features Namit Das, and Monika Panwar in significant roles.

