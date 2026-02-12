Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Disney censured over ‘Predator: Badlands’ ad showing severed figure deemed distressing for children

The ASA said it received two complaints from members of the public

Predator: Badlands

Disney has been reprimanded by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority

YouTube/ 20th Century Studios
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Feb 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Advertising Standards Authority bans digital poster in current form
  • Regulator says image likely to cause fear or distress to young children
  • Disney argues the figure shown was a robot and appeared briefly

Regulator upholds complaints

Disney has been reprimanded by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after a digital advertisement for Predator: Badlands was found likely to frighten young children.

The regulator ruled that the poster, which appeared online in November, could “cause fear or distress for young children” and ordered that it must not run again in its existing form.

The ASA said it received two complaints from members of the public who believed the imagery was inappropriate and disturbing for children.

Image at the centre of ruling

The video poster featured Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi’s character, Dek, holding aloft a smaller figure that appeared to have been severed in two. The image was followed by additional shots of the Predator character alongside the words: “Welcome to a world of hurt.”

In its assessment, the ASA noted that although Twentieth Century Studios had said the smaller figure was a “synth” or robot rather than a human, this distinction was not clear from the advert itself.

“Whilst we acknowledged Twentieth Century Studio’s comment that the smaller figure was not actually a human, but rather a ‘synth’ robot, we considered that was not clear from the ad, and that the figure was likely to be interpreted as a human,” the regulator said.

It added that the “realistic depiction” of the severed torso and exposed spine was gory and likely to unsettle younger viewers.

- YouTube youtu.be

Disney’s response

In correspondence with the ASA, Disney said the advert had been created with a sense of responsibility. The company argued that the image in question appeared for less than two seconds within a 10-second trailer and was consistent with the film’s rating and genre.

Following the ruling, a Disney spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the ASA’s ruling. We take our responsibilities to audiences very seriously and strive to work closely with partners to meet the required standards.”

children disturbing content disney

Related News

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us