Disney censured over ‘Predator: Badlands’ ad showing severed figure deemed distressing for children

Highlights

Advertising Standards Authority bans digital poster in current form



Regulator says image likely to cause fear or distress to young children



Disney argues the figure shown was a robot and appeared briefly



Regulator upholds complaints

Disney has been reprimanded by the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after a digital advertisement for Predator: Badlands was found likely to frighten young children.

The regulator ruled that the poster, which appeared online in November, could “cause fear or distress for young children” and ordered that it must not run again in its existing form.

The ASA said it received two complaints from members of the public who believed the imagery was inappropriate and disturbing for children.

Image at the centre of ruling

The video poster featured Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi’s character, Dek, holding aloft a smaller figure that appeared to have been severed in two. The image was followed by additional shots of the Predator character alongside the words: “Welcome to a world of hurt.”

In its assessment, the ASA noted that although Twentieth Century Studios had said the smaller figure was a “synth” or robot rather than a human, this distinction was not clear from the advert itself.

“Whilst we acknowledged Twentieth Century Studio’s comment that the smaller figure was not actually a human, but rather a ‘synth’ robot, we considered that was not clear from the ad, and that the figure was likely to be interpreted as a human,” the regulator said.

It added that the “realistic depiction” of the severed torso and exposed spine was gory and likely to unsettle younger viewers.

- YouTube youtu.be

Disney’s response

In correspondence with the ASA, Disney said the advert had been created with a sense of responsibility. The company argued that the image in question appeared for less than two seconds within a 10-second trailer and was consistent with the film’s rating and genre.

Following the ruling, a Disney spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the ASA’s ruling. We take our responsibilities to audiences very seriously and strive to work closely with partners to meet the required standards.”