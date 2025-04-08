Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Direwolf revived by scientists 10,000 years after its extinction

Dire-wolves step out of Game of Thrones and into reality

Back from Extinction: Scientists Successfully Revive Direwolf Species

Advanced gene-editing revives a predator lost to time

Colossal Biosciences
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 08, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The dire wolf, the ancient predator made famous by the TV series Game of Thrones, has been brought back from extinction after more than 10,000 years, scientists have announced.

Back from Extinction: Scientists Successfully Revive Direwolf SpeciesThe project represents the first successful demonstration of the company’s complete de-extinction processColossal Biosciences

Colossal Biosciences, a biotechnology company based in Texas, revealed on Monday that researchers have successfully facilitated the birth of three modern dire wolf pups. The new arrivals include two six-month-old males named Romulus and Remus, and a three-month-old female called Khaleesi. This remarkable scientific breakthrough has been hailed as a major step forward in the field of de-extinction.

Using cutting-edge cloning and gene-editing techniques, Colossal’s team created the pups from ancient DNA samples taken from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull. The project represents the first successful demonstration of the company’s complete de-extinction process, and offers new hope for the revival of other lost species.

Back from Extinction: Scientists Successfully Revive Direwolf SpeciesThe new arrivals: Two six-month-old males named Romulus and RemusColossal Biosciences

Ben Lamm, chief executive of Colossal, said he was immensely proud of the achievement, calling it a “massive milestone” for the company.
“Our team took DNA from a 13,000 year old tooth and a 72,000 year old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies,” he said.
“It was once said, ‘any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic’. Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation.”

The dire wolves, which once roamed the Americas, were larger and more muscular than today’s grey wolves, with thick, light-coloured fur and powerful jaws. They disappeared from the Earth around the end of the last Ice Age, but remained popular in pop culture, especially after appearing in fantasy settings like Dungeons & Dragons and World of Warcraft. Their legendary status was cemented through HBO’s Game of Thrones, where they served as the loyal companions to the Stark family.

- YouTubeColossal Biosciences

Colossal’s researchers explained that they based their work on the dire wolf’s closest living relative, the grey wolf. They took blood cells from a living grey wolf and genetically modified them at 20 different sites to introduce key dire wolf traits. The edited genetic material was then transferred into egg cells from domestic dogs. These embryos were implanted into surrogate mothers, leading to the birth of Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi.

Dr Beth Shapiro, chief science officer at Colossal, described the achievement as groundbreaking.
“Our novel approach to iteratively improve our ancient genome in the absence of a perfect reference sets a new standard for palaeogenome reconstruction,” she said.
“Together with improved methods to recover ancient DNA, these computational advances allowed us to resolve the evolutionary history of dire wolves and establish the genomic foundation for de-extinction.”

- YouTubeColossal Biosciences

The new pups will live in a continuously monitored, secure ecological preserve certified by the American Humane Society and registered with the US Department of Agriculture. Colossal stressed that animal welfare remains a priority throughout the project.

George RR Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire, the books on which Game of Thrones is based, is both an investor in Colossal and a cultural adviser for the company.
“Many people view dire wolves as mythical creatures that only exist in a fantasy world, but in reality, they have a rich history of contributing to the American ecosystem,” Martin said.
“I get the luxury to write about magic, but Ben and Colossal have created magic by bringing these majestic beasts back to our world.”

Colossal’s work with dire wolves is only part of its broader efforts in conservation and genetic science. Alongside this achievement, the company announced that it had successfully cloned four red wolves. Blood was drawn from wild members of the critically endangered red wolf population in the southeastern United States, and used to create clones intended to boost genetic diversity in the small captive population. Scientists hope this will strengthen the efforts to save the red wolf from extinction.

The broader mission of Colossal includes de-extincting several other species, such as the woolly mammoth and the dodo. The success of the dire wolf pups now stands as proof of concept that such ambitions may be achievable.

While the resurrection of the dire wolf raises thrilling possibilities, it also prompts important ethical questions about humanity’s role in bringing extinct species back to life. Colossal maintains that its goal is to help restore ecosystems and advance conservation efforts, rather than to recreate animals simply for curiosity or entertainment.

For now, Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi represent a living link to a lost age of Earth’s history — and a glimpse into a future where science and imagination combine to shape the natural world.

cloningcolossal biosciencesdire wolfextinctionhealthy puppiesproof of conceptrevival of speciestexasdirewolfremus

Related News

Bhim Kohli
UK

Two teenagers convicted of killing 80-year-old Bhim Kohli in Leicester park

Celebrate Vaisakhi with music at Symphony Hall Birmingham
UK Events

Vaisakhi Music at Symphony Hall

Sue Perkins
Health

Comedian Sue Perkins says ADHD is not an 'excuse' to avoid responsibility

From Scandal to Spotlight: Monica Lewinsky’s Bold Comeback Journey
Entertainment

Monica Lewinsky flips Clinton scandal into power move with podcast & red carpet comeback

More For You

Heat records across Europe

March also delivered unusual weather extremes.

iStock

March breaks heat records across Europe, raising fears of summer wildfires

March 2025 has officially been confirmed as the hottest on record in Europe, according to new data from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The average air temperature across the continent was 2.41°C above the March norm for 1991–2020. While this number represents the overall average, the real temperature spikes were even more extreme in some regions, particularly across Eastern Europe and southwest Russia. A heat map published alongside the figures showed large parts of Europe coloured in dark orange and red, indicating significant temperature increases.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meghan Markle Speaks Out on 'Scary' Journey With Rare Postpartum Illness

Meghan also discussed the challenge of balancing motherhood with professional commitments

Getty

Meghan Markle opens up about 'scary' battle with rare post-partum condition

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken publicly about a serious health scare she experienced after giving birth, revealing she suffered from post-partum pre-eclampsia.

Speaking on the first episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan described the condition as both "rare" and "scary", admitting she managed the situation privately without the public being aware. She did not specify whether the diagnosis came after the birth of her son Archie, now five, or her daughter Lilibet, aged three.

Keep ReadingShow less
NHS-Plan

The government invested £82 million to help primary care networks recruit GPs, with continued funding announced in the latest Budget

1,503 new GPs recruited since October as part of NHS plan

A TOTAL of 1,503 extra GPs have been recruited across England since 1 October as part of the government’s Plan for Change, new figures show.

The recruitment is aimed at increasing general practice capacity, reducing waiting lists, and improving access to appointments. It follows changes to the GP contract for 2025–26 and additional government funding.

Keep ReadingShow less
Miracle Birth: UK’s First Womb Transplant Leads to Healthy Baby

The birth marks the culmination of 25 years of research led by Professor Richard Smith

iStock

Baby born to woman who had UK's first womb transplant

In a remarkable medical milestone, a woman has become the first in the UK to give birth following a womb transplant.

Grace Davidson, 36, who was born without a uterus due to a rare condition, described the birth of her daughter as “the greatest gift we could ever have asked for” for her and her husband, Angus, 37.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manston-detainees-Getty

Detainees are seen wrapped in blankets inside the Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate, south east England on November 3, 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former Manston detainees sue government over human rights breaches

AT LEAST 250 people who were held at the Manston asylum centre in Kent are suing the UK government for unlawful detention and breaches of their human rights.

The claims relate to a period between June and November 2022 when the site was overcrowded and had outbreaks of diseases, according to The Guardian.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc