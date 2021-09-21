Website Logo
  Wednesday, September 22, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,385
Total Cases 33,504,534
Today's Fatalities 252
Today's Cases 26,115
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh: I take Punjab with me wherever I go

Diljit Dosanjh (Photo credit: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

A Twitter user had recently questioned popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh about him not spending most of his time in his home state Punjab. The singer and actor, who is known for his work in several notable Punjabi and Bollywood films such as Jatt and Juliet (2012), Udta Punjab (2016), and Good Newwz (2019), has been abroad for several months now.

Reacting to the tweet during an interview with a popular entertainment portal, Dosanjh said that Punjab will always be a part of him until he dies. “I do not care about this at all. I was born in Punjab. It will always be a part of me until I die. Someone said that I don’t stay there anymore, but I take Punjab with me wherever I go,” he said.

The singer and actor went on to add, “People will speak as per their mental level. I will speak to people based on their wavelength, their point of view. Also, it is not their fault if they do not understand you or take offence to something that you have said because they are not in the same era as you. It is not right to feel bad.”

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is rumoured to be headlining filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next project set at Netflix. According to reports, the untitled film will be based on the 1984 riots in India that broke out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

He has also been approached to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Netflix’s yet-to-be-titled streaming show, set to kickstart shooting early next year. Raj & DK are attached as the creators of the show.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

