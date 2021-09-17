Website Logo
  • Friday, September 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh and Rajkummar Rao in consideration for Raj and DK’s next streaming show

Diljit Dosanjh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

With the huge success of The Family Man (2019) and The Family Man 2 (2021), creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have proved their prowess in long-format storytelling also. The filmmaker duo is presently busy with their next streaming show, which marks Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut. The yet-to-be-titled series also stars popular South Indian actors Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent characters.

While Raj and DK are yet to call it a wrap on the Shahid Kapoor-starrer show, the duo has reportedly already begun work on yet another ambitious streaming show. And if a report carried by a leading Indian publication is to be believed, talented actors Diljit Dosanjh and Rajkummar Rao are in talks to play the lead characters in the untitled project. As far as female leads are concerned, their casting is yet to take place.

When the same publication contacted the associate producer and filmmaker Krishna DK’s wife Anu, she confirmed that the streaming show is indeed in the works. Talking about the casting, she said, “Rajkummar and Diljit are surely under consideration but we have not signed them as yet. There are some actors too who are under consideration.”

The buzz, however, is pretty strong that Dosanjh and Rao are surely going to be part of the show. While Dosanjh will be working with Raj & Krishna DK for the first time, Rao has previously worked with the filmmaker duo on the blockbuster horror-comedy film Stree (2018). They may also collaborate for the sequel to Stree.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERVIEWS
Exclusive: “Appreciation induces in you more greed to work harder and harder,” says actor Raj…
Entertainment
Fresh troubles emerge for Ranveer Singh’s Hindi remake of Anniyan
Entertainment
Abundantia Entertainment acquires rights to Pavan C. Lall’s book Flawed: The Rise and Fall of…
Entertainment
Shaheer Sheikh on stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes in Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never…
Entertainment
Anupam Kher to be conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the Hindu University of America
Entertainment
F3: Shooting of Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada’s film resumes
Entertainment
Nikkhil Advani on John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 release: We will wait for…
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
Entertainment
Tudum: Madhuri Dixit, Jennifer Aniston, Dwayne Johnson and other celebs to come together…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas apologises after her show The Activist faces backlash
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and other Bollywood celebs wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi…
Entertainment
Format of Priyanka Chopra’s The Activist goes in for a change after severe…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive: “Appreciation induces in you more greed to work harder…
Diljit Dosanjh and Rajkummar Rao in consideration for Raj and…
Fresh troubles emerge for Ranveer Singh’s Hindi remake of Anniyan
Abundantia Entertainment acquires rights to Pavan C. Lall’s book Flawed:…
Shaheer Sheikh on stepping into Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoes in…
Anupam Kher to be conferred an Honorary Doctorate by the…