Indian actor Dileep cleared in 2017 actress abduction and rape case while Kerala prepares to challenge the verdict

Highlights:

Kerala court clears Dileep in the 2017 actor assault case after an eight-year trial

Six men convicted of rape, abduction and conspiracy; sentencing due on 12 December

Government says it will appeal the Dileep acquittal

Case reshaped debates on safety, power and working conditions in Malayalam cinema

More than 260 witnesses examined, with several turning hostile

The Dileep acquittal has reopened a long, painful chapter in Kerala’s film industry. A sessions court in Ernakulam ruled that prosecutors failed to prove the Malayalam star’s role in the 2017 assault case, a verdict that now sets the stage for a likely appeal by the state. The case, one of the most closely followed in the region, revolved around the kidnapping and sexual assault of a well-known actress, an incident that shook the industry and sparked a wider conversation about safety and power.

How the Dileep acquittal unfolded inside court

The verdict was delivered on Monday morning by Principal Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese. Crowds had gathered outside, and police kept both entrances barricaded. Dileep, who fought the charges for nearly nine years, stood in court as the judge acquitted him of criminal conspiracy and destroying evidence.

Six men, including prime accused Pulsar Suni, were convicted of rape, conspiracy, kidnapping and other related charges. Their sentencing is scheduled for 12 December. Three other accused were acquitted.

Soon after stepping out, Dileep said the case “ruined” his life and claimed he was the target of a larger plot. His former wife Manju Warrier, a senior police officer, and several others were mentioned in his remarks. He insisted the “fake story” against him had fallen apart in court.

The survivor, who waived her anonymity in 2022, has the option to challenge the acquittal.





Why the Dileep acquittal matters in the 2017 assault case

The attack took place on 17 February 2017. The actress was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi when she was kidnapped in her car and assaulted for nearly two hours. The attackers filmed the crime, which later became a central part of the investigation.

Police arrested Suni within days. Weeks later, the probe widened and led to Dileep’s arrest in July 2017. He spent three months in custody before securing bail.

Across the years, the case saw multiple twists: allegations that Dileep accessed the assault visuals, claims of witness intimidation, fresh probes into possible tampering of the memory card kept in court, and petitions over alleged bias in the trial. Some witnesses turned hostile, a few passed away during proceedings, and two special prosecutors quit.

The court examined 261 witnesses and hundreds of documents. Witness hearings alone ran for more than 400 days, something rarely seen in an Indian entertainment-linked case.

What comes next after the Dileep acquittal

The Kerala government has said it will appeal. Law Minister P Rajeev and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions soon after the verdict, directing prosecutors to start the formal process.

Left leaders reiterated that they stand with the survivor and will continue the legal fight. The survivor has not issued a detailed statement yet, though her earlier interviews reflect the toll the case has taken on her life and career.

This case also helped trigger a wider reckoning in Malayalam cinema. The Women in Cinema Collective, formed after the assault, pushed for reforms, leading to the Hema Committee inquiry into workplace harassment. Its findings, released in 2024, exposed serious structural problems and prompted new reporting systems across film bodies.

As of now, the six convicted men await sentencing. For Dileep, the legal chapter has closed for the moment, though the state’s appeal is expected to reopen the battle in the months ahead.