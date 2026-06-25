Whitney Houston estate challenges Oprah Winfrey’s account of 2009 stage fall: ‘She was absolutely not high’

Highlights

Whitney Houston’s estate has disputed Oprah Winfrey’s claim that the singer had relapsed when she fell during a 2009 television appearance.

Winfrey said at Cannes Lions that Houston was “back on drugs” during the interview.

The estate insists the fall happened during a sound check because of poor visibility and an unfamiliar stage setup.

Representatives described the suggestion that Houston was under the influence as “inaccurate and unfair”.

Whitney Houston’s estate has pushed back against comments made by Oprah Winfrey about the singer’s 2009 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, arguing that a long-discussed stage fall has been wrongly linked to Houston’s past struggles with substance abuse.

The disagreement centres on a recent account shared by Winfrey, who suggested Houston had relapsed at the time of the interview. The estate has firmly rejected that version of events, saying the singer’s fall had nothing to do with drug use.

Estate disputes Oprah’s recollection

Speaking at the Cannes Lions festival in France, Winfrey reflected on Houston’s two-part appearance on her talk show in 2009, during which the singer discussed her recovery following years of addiction and rehabilitation.

Winfrey claimed Houston was “back on drugs” at the time and recalled an incident in which the singer fell off the stage. She also said she urged audience members not to share photographs of the fall, fearing the damage it could cause to Houston’s reputation.

In response, Houston’s estate acknowledged that the fall occurred but said the circumstances had been misrepresented.

According to a statement issued by the estate, the incident happened during a sound check because the area was dark and Houston was unfamiliar with the stage layout. Representatives stressed that she was “absolutely not high” at the time.

Defending Houston’s professionalism

The estate argued that Houston’s personal challenges should not be used to explain every event in her career.

In the statement, representatives said it was unfair to connect her history of addiction to every performance or period of her life. They added that what the audience witnessed that day reflected her professionalism, talent and commitment rather than assumptions made about her past.

The statement also called for Houston’s legacy to be treated with fairness, saying she deserved “the dignity of telling the truth” rather than having myths repeated years after her death.

A career marked by success and struggle

Houston was one of the most successful recording artists of her generation, selling more than 170 million records worldwide. Her catalogue includes enduring hits such as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”, “Saving All My Love for You” and “I Will Always Love You”, featured in The Bodyguard.

The singer spoke openly during the 2000s about her battles with addiction, revealing that cocaine, marijuana and prescription medication had affected both her health and vocal abilities.

Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Her autopsy found that heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors in her death.

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No response from Winfrey

Winfrey has not publicly responded to the estate’s statement.

The exchange has reignited discussion around Houston’s final years, with her estate arguing that while the singer never hid her personal struggles, those challenges should not automatically define every moment of her life or career.