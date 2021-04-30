Trending Now

Dil De Diya from Radhe: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Himesh Reshammiya deliver a blockbuster track


Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal

The trailer of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the first song from the film Seeti Maar had not impressed us much. Today, the makers have unveiled the second song from the movie titled Dil De Diya.

The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and we surely had high expectations from it as whenever Himesh has composed a song for Salman, it has become a chartbuster. Well, thankfully, Dil De Diya lives up to the expectations.

Salman took to Twitter to share the track with his fans. He tweeted, “Aap logo ko dil de diya… aur yeh gana bhi, jiska naam hai #DilDeDiya http://bit.ly/DilDeDiya @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @RandeepHooda @PDdancing @Asli_Jacqueline #HimeshReshammiya #ShabbirAhmed @imKamaalKhan @iPayalDev @shabinaakhan.”

Dil De Diya is a damn good song, and Himesh’s music will surely make you dance. Payal Dev’s voice also grabs our attention.

Jacqueline Fernandez is looking stunning in the track and has danced amazingly. Salman too leaves a mark with his antics, and watch out for Randeep Hooda’s moonwalk in the song.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on 13th May 2021. The movie will be getting a multi-platform release. It will hit the big screens and simultaneously will get an OTT release as well. The movie also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.











