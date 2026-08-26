Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Digital boarding passes to make immigration simpler at Indian airports from September 1

International travellers will be able to show e-boarding passes on their smartphones for immigration clearance at Indian airports from September 1, while physical boarding passes will remain accepted.

Digital boarding passes

The agency also said that 'boarding passes will no longer be stamped during immigration clearance.'

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 26, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • E-boarding passes displayed on smartphones will be accepted for immigration clearance.
  • Boarding passes will no longer be stamped during immigration clearance.
  • FTI-TTP enrolled travellers can use e-boarding passes at e-gates.
  • Physical boarding passes will continue to be accepted.

    • INTERNATIONAL travellers flying from Indian airports will be able to use e-boarding passes on their smartphones for immigration clearance from September 1, the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) said on Monday.

    The change will end the practice of physically stamping boarding passes during immigration clearance. The BoI, which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), announced the move in an "important advisory" on its social media handle X, describing it as "less paper, fewer steps and smoother travel."

    PTI had first reported on August 22 about the BoI's decision to remove physical stamping of passenger boarding passes at international airports in the country.

    India to introduce e-arrival cards from October 1

    The BoI said international travellers could "go digital" as e-boarding passes are now accepted.

    "International travellers can use e-boarding passes displayed on their smartphones during immigration clearance.

    "FTI-TTP (Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Program) enrolled travellers can also use them at e-gates," it said.

    US, India discuss immigration and skilled worker movement

    The agency also said that "boarding passes will no longer be stamped during immigration clearance."

    Physical boarding passes will continue to be accepted, the BoI said.

    A senior officer involved in airport security said the new e-boarding pass system will also remove the need for stamping by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) before boarding.

    (With inputs from agencies)

    Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
    preferred source on google news

    Related News

    Two injured in stabbing at Edmonton Sikh gurdwara in Canada
    News

    Two injured in stabbing at Edmonton Sikh gurdwara in Canada

    Shabana Mahmood says prison chaos forced controversial early release plan
    News

    Shabana Mahmood says prison chaos forced controversial early release plan

    indigo-airlines-india
    News

    IndiGo booking failures leave passengers facing fresh travel disruption

    honour-terror-survivors
    News

    Britain honours terror survivors as Burnham vows: ‘We will fight for you’

    More For You

    Nepal

    A drove view of mud covered properties following a flash flood at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 26, 2026.

    Reuters

    Flash flood kills at least 95 in Nepal, hundreds, including tourists, still missing

  • Flash flood on Nepal-Tibet border kills at least 95, police say
  • 28 police personnel also missing, along with hundreds of others
  • 384 tourists unaccounted for, including 291 foreigners
  • Rock-ice avalanche on Lhende Khola river suspected cause

    • AT LEAST 95 people were killed in Nepal on Wednesday after a flash flood tore through the border region with Tibet, a police spokesman told AFP. "So far 95 deaths have been reported," spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle said, adding that some 28 police personnel were also missing.

    A torrent of mud and debris burst from the banks of a river between China and Nepal, burying buildings and triggering a frantic search for survivors. Chinese state media reported "major casualties" from a mudslide at a Tibet trade hub on China's side of its border with Nepal, and President Xi Jinping ordered an "all-out" rescue effort.

    Keep ReadingShow less