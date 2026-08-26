Digital boarding passes to make immigration simpler at Indian airports from September 1

INTERNATIONAL travellers flying from Indian airports will be able to use e-boarding passes on their smartphones for immigration clearance from September 1, the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) said on Monday.
The change will end the practice of physically stamping boarding passes during immigration clearance. The BoI, which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), announced the move in an "important advisory" on its social media handle X, describing it as "less paper, fewer steps and smoother travel."
PTI had first reported on August 22 about the BoI's decision to remove physical stamping of passenger boarding passes at international airports in the country.
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The BoI said international travellers could "go digital" as e-boarding passes are now accepted.
"International travellers can use e-boarding passes displayed on their smartphones during immigration clearance.
"FTI-TTP (Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Program) enrolled travellers can also use them at e-gates," it said.
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The agency also said that "boarding passes will no longer be stamped during immigration clearance."
Physical boarding passes will continue to be accepted, the BoI said.
A senior officer involved in airport security said the new e-boarding pass system will also remove the need for stamping by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) before boarding.
(With inputs from agencies)